    Kombouaré puts pressure on his players before the Girondins

    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the results of coaches under the Waldemar Kita era

    The health point

    “Fabio is recovering from his adductor injury and is therefore applying for a place in the squad. Quentin Merlin, Willem Geubbels and Jean-Charles Castelletto are absent.”

    The Atlantic derby

    “I have fond memories of the derby, at the time Nantes and Bordeaux were at the top. It was tense, very tense. Now it’s different but the players are aware that it’s a different game.”

    The pressure on his players

    “We’re going to have to be ready to play a great defensive game and we have to go to Bordeaux with offensive arguments. I don’t want to see the same match as against Troyes or Reims.”

    The Girondins of Bordeaux

    “For Bordeaux, it’s going to be a special match against its hereditary enemy, the club’s 140 years ago. There are plenty of reasons why I expect to see a completely different Bordeaux than the one at the start of the season. “

    to summarize

    FC Nantes coach Antoine Kombouaré was present this Friday at a press conference two days away from facing the Girondins de Bordeaux, on behalf of the 10th day of Ligue 1.

