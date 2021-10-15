More

    Kyrie Irving, a shortfall finally estimated at … 200 million ?!

    Kyrie Irving Even though he tried to clarify his situation, his desire to continue playing in the NBA but without resorting to the vaccine seemed doomed to failure. In the coming weeks, we should see how far the Brooklyn Nets point guard is ready to go.

    According to Shams Charania, Irving will miss out on an additional $ 16 million, then be denied the contract extension he hoped for at $ 185 million, pushing the “lost” sum to nearly $ 200 million. .

    Kyrie Irving’s strategy seems doomed to failure. One could assume that he was waiting for New York State to quickly lift its vaccine obligations and health precautions. Except that it will not be, since the local authorities indicated to The Athletic that no relaxation was planned in the matter in the coming months.

    The options available to him are therefore limited: finally accept the vaccination – since he assures that he is not anti-tax but simply anti-obligation – refuse and expose himself to what the Nets decide to trade him enough quickly, or wait even longer without playing and without being paid, until the health context allows him to no longer be considered a risk for his comrades and the people who revolve around the NBA. It could only be several years away …


    Remember that 96% of NBA players are now vaccinated and ready to start the season without a hitch.

    Kyrie Irving: “I’m not retiring”


