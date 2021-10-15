Lack of zinc and selenium … Are the severe forms favored by nutritional deficiencies?

VIRUS – According to a study conducted by Belgian researchers, Covid patients with severe forms have a zinc and selenium deficiency

Why are we not all equal in the face of Covid-19? Why did some people have mild forms similar to a cold or flu, when others developed severe forms which led them to intensive care? What if diet was a serious risk factor? This is the hypothesis considered by a team of researchers from the University of Ghent, Belgium, who may have uncovered a link between a deficiency in essential nutrients and a severe form of coronavirus.

According to this study relayed by the Belgian press, a significant deficiency in zinc and selenium could be an aggravating factor. By what mechanism? What are the effects of these two nutrients? And how to cover these needs on a daily basis?





A deficiency found in the patients studied

As part of their study, the Belgian researchers recruited a sample of 138 Covid patients admitted in 2020 to UZ Ghent and AZ Jan Palfijn, two hospitals in Ghent, and analyzed their blood. "We wanted to check the level of certain nutrients," Pr Gijs Du Laing, co-author of the study, told Belgian media HLN. The team discovered that "almost all of the patients who ended up falling seriously ill, or

