Laeticia Hallyday in heaven: her sweet family vacation with her daughters and her stepson

PICTURES. On Instagram Thursday, October 14, 2021, Laeticia Hallyday shared beautiful photos of her family vacation. She takes advantage of her daughters Jade and Joy but also of her stepson, all in Arizona.
The hour is at rest for Laeticia Hallyday. In recent days, the mother has been enjoying a beautiful vacation in Arizona with her daughters Jade and Joy. As she revealed on her Instagram account Thursday, October 14, 2021, Johnny Hallyday’s widow and her children enjoyed a nice ride on horseback. “Arizona and Utah are probably my favorite states in the US. A once in a lifetime experience. We hold our breath … The kind of place that uplifts your heart and soul. Powerful intense and so vibrant ! “ she also indicated in the caption of her post.
Note that for this family vacation, Michael-Sean Klemeniuk, Jade Hallyday’s boyfriend, as well as Jean Reno, her godfather, were both present. Zofia Moreno, the actor’s companion, was also there. “Thank you my Jean @ casa1948 and my Zo @zofia_moreno for these family vacations. We enjoy this landscape as a backdrop which is spectacular with this play of light which changes constantly. Time seems to stand still … we is weightless “ added Laeticia Hallyday. Only small downside: Jalil Lespert, his new companion, was absent subscribers. The director could not be present because he is currently filming in Budapest.
Laeticia Hallyday in love: a rolling story with Jalil Lespert
As a reminder, Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert formalized their relationship in September 2020. Since then, the lovers take advantage of every moment and have even decided to move in together. The two lovebirds have indeed set their sights on a pharaonic villa in the district of Brentwood, Los Angeles. What to spend happy days with the family.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
2/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday on vacation
She takes advantage of her family
3/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday on vacation
And also the superb landscapes offered by the USA
4/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and Jean Reno
She found Jean Reno, Jade Hallyday’s godfather
5/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday, Jade and Joy
Mother and daughters are very close
6/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday on vacation
They were accompanied by Jade’s boyfriend
7/12 –
Jade Hallyday and her boyfriend
He was accepted into the family
8/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday on vacation
These are pure moments of happiness
9/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday on vacation
And it feels good to Johnny Hallyday’s widow
10/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert
But she was without her mate
11/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert
Jalil Lespert was the big absentee
12/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday with Jade and Joy
Family is sacred !