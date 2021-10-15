Laeticia Hallyday in heaven: her sweet family vacation with her daughters and her stepson

PICTURES. On Instagram Thursday, October 14, 2021, Laeticia Hallyday shared beautiful photos of her family vacation. She takes advantage of her daughters Jade and Joy but also of her stepson, all in Arizona.

The hour is at rest for Laeticia Hallyday. In recent days, the mother has been enjoying a beautiful vacation in Arizona with her daughters Jade and Joy. As she revealed on her Instagram account Thursday, October 14, 2021, Johnny Hallyday’s widow and her children enjoyed a nice ride on horseback. “Arizona and Utah are probably my favorite states in the US. A once in a lifetime experience. We hold our breath … The kind of place that uplifts your heart and soul. Powerful intense and so vibrant ! “ she also indicated in the caption of her post.

Note that for this family vacation, Michael-Sean Klemeniuk, Jade Hallyday’s boyfriend, as well as Jean Reno, her godfather, were both present. Zofia Moreno, the actor’s companion, was also there. “Thank you my Jean @ casa1948 and my Zo @zofia_moreno for these family vacations. We enjoy this landscape as a backdrop which is spectacular with this play of light which changes constantly. Time seems to stand still … we is weightless “ added Laeticia Hallyday. Only small downside: Jalil Lespert, his new companion, was absent subscribers. The director could not be present because he is currently filming in Budapest.

Laeticia Hallyday in love: a rolling story with Jalil Lespert

As a reminder, Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert formalized their relationship in September 2020. Since then, the lovers take advantage of every moment and have even decided to move in together. The two lovebirds have indeed set their sights on a pharaonic villa in the district of Brentwood, Los Angeles. What to spend happy days with the family.

