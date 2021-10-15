Latvian president suffers from Covid-19, despite vaccine

Latvian President Egils Levits contracted Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated in the spring, his chief of staff announced on Thursday (October 14th). On his return from a visit to Denmark and Sweden, Egils Levits had the PCR test, which was positive. “The symptoms are minimal and the president feels good, but the procedure requires the president to work remotely”, said Andris Teikmanis, chief of staff of the presidential chancellery, in a statement.

The news forced Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to self-isolate, as he had lunch with Egils Levits the day before. The disease has upset a diplomatic agenda for the Latvian head of state. The schedule for the first-ever foreign visit of the newly elected President of neighboring Estonia, Alar Karis, has been changed, and it was the Speaker of the Latvian Parliament, Inara Murniece, who met him on Thursday instead. of the Head of State. Egils Levits has canceled his visits to Kosovo and North Macedonia, scheduled for next week, as well as his meeting with the Romanian president.

The head of state will also be absent during the annual Riga conference on defense, foreign policy and international relations which opens on Friday. Latvia, a country of 1.9 million inhabitants, recorded a record 2,408 daily coronavirus infections on Thursday. Latvia reestablished the state of emergency this week.