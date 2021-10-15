“Leave me with my health”

Tahiti, October 13, 2021 – The vice-president spoke on Wednesday for the first time in two months about his much-maligned marriage and his unvaccinated status. But only to camp in positions that are particularly difficult to justify …

Vice-President Tearii Alpha spoke to the presidency on Wednesday for the first time in two months on his controversial marriage in the midst of a health crisis and on his unvaccinated status despite the law on compulsory vaccination. After having stayed away from the media for a long time, the number two in the government announced this “press conference” for two days and presented himself to the media on Wednesday with a smile indicating “Be available to answer questions”. Twenty minutes later, Tearii Alpha had expressed himself well. From there to saying that he had answered the questions, the walk is immense.

“I am not anti-vax”

In the preamble, the vice-president assured that there was no “No political crisis” between him and President Edouard Fritch. Precision obviously required, to be taken with a few tweezers in light of the excessive use of wooden language throughout the rest of the vice-president’s speech. And indeed, it is an open secret, the non-vaccinated status of Tearii Alpha in the face of the very voluntary speech of Edouard Fritch and his Minister of Health in favor of vaccination was not very appreciated in the within the majority and in the government in recent days … “There is no divergence”, however assured Tearii Alpha.

“I am not an anti-vax”, he thundered, taking as an example the vaccinodromes organized in his commune of Teva i Uta and renewing his call for the vaccination of “More fragile”. But despite all his efforts, the speech of the vice-president on vaccination appeared extremely timid and above all focused on the fact that this vaccination was not intended for the entire population, but only for certain categories of people. “Vaccination is the solution of the moment, I mean of the moment, because science evolves”, said Tearii Alpha in particular. Not a word on the objective of collective immunity thanks to the vaccine yet advanced for months by Edouard Fritch.

“Wait on vaccination”

But above all, it is the explanation on the personal situation of the vice-president which left completely dubious. “I am a politician and an individual with a particular health condition. I’m not going to tell you about my health ”, began Tearii Alpha. “I have an attending physician who follows me and who, with my current biological state, offers me in accordance with my lifestyle to wait for the vaccination”. Evoking his “antibody”, the vice-president was not able to specify whether he had a “contraindication” against vaccination, but assured –“look at me”– it was “in fine fettle” with “A balanced biological state”. A speech in contraindication with that of the Minister of Health: “I am not a doctor like Jacques Raynal, I am a doctor in chemistry, I have done cell biology”, replied the vice-president.

For Tearii Alpha, this “Today’s health status” allows it to be consistent with the framework of the law on compulsory vaccination without being vaccinated. A law which however provides only two scenarios allowing to avoid vaccination: contraindications “Temporary” Where “Absolute” planned by “The authorization to market vaccines against Covid-19 authorized in French Polynesia” and “When none of the covid-19 vaccines available in the territory can be administered given this contraindication”… We bet that to be “in fine fettle” is not really one of the contraindications to vaccination. It will therefore be necessary to fall back on the mysterious “Particular health condition” of the vice-president to understand that he has a medical opinion forbidding him to be vaccinated.

Asked about the details of this exception to the vaccination obligation, on the problem of the exemplary nature of an elected official faced with the law of the country or on the consistency of the government’s message, Tearii Alpha kicked in touch. “Leave me with my attending physician”, “Leave me with my health” or “I’m not here to talk about my situation”, ended up launching the vice-president. It was thought, however, that this was the subject of the press conference.

Assumed marriage

Second topic of the day, the wedding of Tearii Alpha organized in early August and for which a preliminary investigation is underway for non-compliance with health restrictions and endangering the lives of others. On this point, the vice-president remained stuck on his positions. No question of expressing the slightest reservation on the organization of this event. “It was impossible for me to cancel this marriage”, hammered the vice-president, explaining that the date had been chosen three months in advance and the health restrictions fell the previous weekend. “I do not want to go back on the advisability of choosing the date of August 5th. It is done.”

On the judicial side, Tearii Alpha reiterated “Let things move forward”, affirming that he could not express himself before a court decision but that he “Would respect this decision”. Here again, on the question of the exemplary nature of an elected official refusing to comply with the health restrictions imposed with the approval of his own government, Tearii Alpha kicked in touch. “I was not, on the contrary, the sanitary rules”, even dared the vice-president, concluding: “Playing music without a mask is not a crime”. Indeed, it is a ticket.

