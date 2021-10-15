Les Bleus de Deschamps are back at Parc des Princes

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

The French team will soon be back at the Parc des Princes? While the Habs were initially scheduled to host Kazakhstan at the Stade de France on November 13, the meeting counting for the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup should be relocated to the premises of Paris Saint-Germain according to information from RMC Sport. The media mentions several reasons. To start with the date, in connection with that of the attacks of November 2015. One had taken place near the stadium of Saint-Denis during the friendly match France-Germany (2-0).

The other reason mentioned is that which concerns the work of the RER B, which would disrupt the routing of spectators to the SDF. A closure is also planned every weekend in this sector. With this in mind, the meeting should be relocated by the Federation. And according to information from RMC therefore, the Parc des Princes track would be the most serious. You have to go back to October 11, 2013 to see the French team play at Boulogne-Billancourt. It was during a friendly meeting against Australia (6-0), already under the orders of Didier Deschamps.



