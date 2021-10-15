Ligue 1: PSG without Lionel Messi, Neymar and Keylor Navas for Angers, but with Juan Bernat

Spanish defender Juan Bernat, recovered from a serious knee injury, returns to the Paris SG squad after more than a year of absence, for the Ligue 1 match against Angers on Friday (9 p.m.), announced his club. The 28-year-old left side has gradually returned to the collective sessions in recent weeks, after breaking a cruciate ligament in his left knee against Metz on September 16, 2020. His return is good news for coach Mauricio Pochettino, who l ‘has put in competition this season with the young Portuguese Nuno Mendes.

Bernat has scored six goals for PSG since joining in 2018, including five in the Champions League. Unsurprisingly, the Parisian club will have to do without Angers of its South American internationals, who played a qualifying match for the World-2022 on the night of Thursday to Friday. This concerns Argentines Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes, as well as Brazilians Neymar and Marquinhos.





Also absent from the list of 22 summoned, Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas himself injured an adductor muscle with his selection on Wednesday night. The Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma will thus start in the cages against the SCO, within an “eleven” where Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi and Marco Verratti are expected. Full-back Layvin Kurzawa, who hasn’t played a minute in Ligue 1 this season, has not been called up.

(With AFP)

