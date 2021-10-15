Lithium batteries, fireballs in recycling centers

Recycling professionals warn about the risks caused by the presence of lithium in more and more objects, not always well sorted

A telephone, an electric toothbrush, or even wireless headsets that catch fire in sorting and waste treatment centers: recycling professionals are alerting to the risks caused by the presence of lithium in more and more objects, not always well sorted.

This type of battery is more and more present in everyday objects “and we are reaching a first end-of-life cycle”, explains Frédéric Hedouin, CEO of Corepile, an eco-organization for collecting and recycling batteries, which estimates their lifespan between 5 and 10 years. So it is no coincidence that “for five years there has been an upsurge in fires in sorting centers”, denounces the professional federation of recycling companies (Federec). Professionals are particularly worried about the “massive and exponential” arrival on the market of lithium cells and batteries.

For the company Ecore, among the market leaders in France and in Europe, 40% of the outbreaks of fires recorded on their sites are linked to lithium. Lithium batteries, a chemical material that reacts to shock and water, can cause problems when gutted during the recycling process. But “it is not possible to distinguish a lithium battery in 100 tonnes of waste”, explains Gaylord Renard, of the Ecore group.

"Normally, people should take batteries to collection points; the problem is that they are not well known, the batteries are left in the devices, and people throw it in the best case in the recycling center, in the worst case in a garbage can ", says Corentin Lesage, recycling project manager at Federec.





Insurers who are cautious

The data from the industrial risks and pollution analysis office (BARPI) are clear: in 2020, nearly a quarter of accidents occurring in French industrial facilities are in the waste and wastewater sector.

A fire, “it is an operating loss, a site which can be shut down for several months, sometimes a reconstruction, it is a whole operational chain which stops and subsequently, it is necessary to be able to recover a flow towards the site which will have been diverted ”, summarizes Nathalie Yserd, general manager of Ecosystem, an eco-organization specialized in the collection of waste electronic and electrical equipment (WEEE).

Recyclers, particularly in the WEEE sector, must be equipped to react in the event of a fire breaking out: thermal cameras, cubitainers, water cannons, training of employees in hydraulic maneuvering, etc.

Faced with these risks, “almost no French insurance company accepts to guarantee recyclers because of the frequency of claims and have considerably increased prices and deductibles”, explains Patrice Rouvier, insurance broker in the recycling sector. . In response to this emerging phenomenon, Ecosystem wishes to “organize national meetings in early 2022 to bring together and secure the various players”.

One of the solutions put forward by Federec would be for manufacturers to integrate more eco-design practices. One of the roots of the problem is that many lithium batteries cannot be removed from the product. One solution would be to make them accessible and removable by the consumer.