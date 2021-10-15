Lithium batteries: the number of fires in recycling plants explodes

More and more fires are observed in waste sorting companies, worry professionals in the sector. And these can be attributed to a particular object, or rather several: batteries and lithium batteries, which are found today in many objects (bicycles, telephones, hearing aids …) and which would ignite in middle of other components.

The Bureau of Analysis of Industrial Risks and Pollution (Barpi) has quantified this growing phenomenon and estimates that the number of fire starts has multiplied by nearly two in five years. This year, more than one hundred fires have already been recorded in waste sites. For the federation of recycling companies (Federec), there is no doubt that lithium is the main culprit in these industrial accidents. “Lithium is indeed a very flammable element, reacting to shocks and in contact with water “, warns the association in a summary, the day after its trade fair bringing together recycling players in Lyon. By cracking, the cells and batteries would then cause fires to start.

“The increase in the number of lithium-related claims, in connection with the evolution of consumer habits for electronic products is impressive: the Barpi has recorded as many accidents in the space of 3 years (2016-2019), as on 15 years since their arrival on the market in 1991 “, notes the Federec again. However, other phenomena could have a lesser effect on the outbreak of fires on these sites, such as the storage time for waste, which is longer than before, and the rise in temperatures in summer.