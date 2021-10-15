“Living with him on a daily basis is complicated”

In an open-hearted interview with Purepeople, Émilie Nef Naf opens up about her umpteenth break with Jérémy Ménez. She explains what no longer works between them, what she actually thinks of the footballer and why she left Italy to return to France.
“I love you, neither do I.” The adage seems to stick perfectly to Emilie Nef Naf and Jérémy Ménez. The former big winner of Secret Story and the footballer are playing “escape me and I will follow you” for ten years. As a couple, separated, patched up… Difficult to know precisely what their common situation is over the years, but this time, the pretty brunette, star of the TFX show Moms & Famous, reveals to our colleagues of Purepeople that their love affair has definitely died out. She claims to have realized, like the former striker of the Blues, that there would be no turning back. Their last attempt to live together therefore lasted a short year before failing, last July. Fatalist but not resentful, the former reality TV candidate explains: “We have a connection, that’s clear and it won’t change. I don’t intend to go to war with him at all, fuss or even hate him. These are things that will never happen. father of my children (Maëlle, 8 years old, and Menzo, 6 years old, Editor’s note), I wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to him. She is a person that I have loved in my life. And even though we can’t be together, I want her happiness “.
Émilie Nef Naf deconstructs the fantasy about the life of a footballer’s wife
In addition, Émilie Nef Naf had already set in motion the criticisms of her detractors, who believe that being a “Wag” corresponds to the lifestyle of a princess without any particular imperative. She continues to grapple with these kinds of clichés. “Contrary to what people think, being a footballer’s wife is not easy, she argues. It’s a lot of sacrifice, leaving everything to change country, we arrive somewhere where we have no friends, we do not know the language… “. She lists other concrete disadvantages: “To work, too, it’s complicated for a lot of women. And if he leaves you overnight, you end up with nothing with the kids. It’s not that amazing life. After that, I don’t know. if that played a role in our breakup “.
With Jérémy Ménez, it really can’t work anymore
And then, the influencer with 700,000 subscribers on Instagram finally believes that the personalities match no longer took place with her former spouse. She concludes: “I still think it’s more a question of character. We both have a much too strong character and that does not please (…) Living with him on a daily basis is complicated. not what I want “. Note that after a last hesitation during the summer, Émilie Nef Naf decided to leave Italy, where she had been residing in recent months. She felt that returning to France – where she bought a house, in the North – was not an obstacle for Jérémy Ménez to continue to see their two children regularly.