Loana: After heavy accusations against his mother, new twist in their relationship

Loana is better and she proves it. Since her last hospital discharges, sometimes for drug abuse, sometimes for Covid-19, the famous 44-year-old blonde has regained control. It is in particular thanks to her faithful friend Eryl Prayer, with whom she cohabits – as well as the partner of the latter – in the South of France. To move forward as best she can and not fall back into her faults, Loana even decided to reconnect with his mother Violette, with whom conflicts had been frequent for a long time.

“I spent three quarters of my summer with my mom, putting my cell phone in the drawer! We reconciled! There had been problems at the start of the year. We only have one mom anyway!“, she announced in an interview with here is. A reconciliation which was initiated by Loana herself. “I found the excuse of the Cannes Film Festival that I couldn’t make because I was sick. I asked him to host me for three days given that she lives next door, in Vence. She said to me: ‘you will not stay longer!’. And I arrived, I took her in my arms, I gave her a hug and we spent the night talking. Usually, we fry a little, we don’t agree. There, the discussion was great. All night we spent laughing, lay things down“, we learn.





I decided to be a little less of a kid

Since this warm reunion, Loana and her mother Violette have adopted a whole new behavior on a daily basis. “She really softened up and so did I., I decided to be a little less childish and capricious because I was going a bit like clockwork. She also had a tendency to shout quickly. So we calmed down these two faults and I stayed three weeks“, said the winner of Loft Story (2001).

Confidences which are more pleasing than the last news, it was rather the war between mother and daughter. Loana had even lodged a complaint against Violette, at the same time as her ex Fred Cauvin, in February 2021 for “harassment, swindle, organized gang, abuse of weakness, breach of trust, abuse of power, forcible confinement, assault and battery, over a period of 7 years“. From ancient history that Loana no longer wants to hear about:”It’s a thing of the past, everything is going well. I will try to get what I can and I don’t want to broach this subject with mom anymore. I no longer want to think that something could have happened.“