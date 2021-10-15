Macron’s “Justice” advisor heard in the investigation targeting Eric Dupond-Moretti

Hélène Davo, the justice advisor to the Head of State, was heard Tuesday by the Court of Justice of the Republic as part of the investigation against the Keeper of the Seals.

Who was aware of the opening of an investigation against certain magistrates of the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF)? This is essentially what the Court of Justice of the Republic seeks to know, which is investigating a possible illegal taking of interests by the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti.

Tuesday, the magistrates of the CJR, the only jurisdiction to be able to judge ministers in office, heard at length Hélène Davo, the “Justice” adviser to the President of the Republic. According to our information, the CJR seeks to know if Eric Dupond-Moretti and Emmanuel Macron discussed the advisability of launching an investigation against the magistrates of the PNF.

A case with drawers

This investigation is only part of this drawer case which involves the Keeper of the Seals. We must come back in June 2014 to evoke its beginning. At that time, the PNF investigated a possible mole having informed Nicolas Sarkozy and his lawyer Thierry Herzog that they had been wiretapped within the framework of another legal case, that known as “eavesdropping”.

The magistrates had peeled the fadettes, the telephone records, of several Parisian lawyers likely to be at the origin of the leaks, including Eric Dupond-Moretti, who still wore the dress. The latter had also filed a complaint, which he has since withdrawn. When the information is revealed, Nicolas Sarkozy’s lawyer, Me Jacqueline Laffont asks the then Minister of Justice, Nicole Belloubet, to dilligenter with the General Inspectorate of Justice an investigation into these magistrates. It is done in July 2020.

The reshuffle goes through there and Nicole Belloubet cedes her ministerial office to Eric Dupond-Moretti who will be the recipient, on September 15, 2020, of the IGJ report. This report indicates that “the investigation needs which justified these investigations are specified by clear and factual reports”. The inspectorate also notes that “the drafting of the minutes of reception and use of the data collected attests to the concern of the investigators not to excessively expose the private life or the professional secrecy of the holders of the lines exploited”.





The Elysée and Matignon questioned

Eric Dupond-Moretti did not stop there, however. On September 18, 2020, the minister ordered an administrative investigation against three PNF magistrates, Patrice Amar, Lovisa-Ulrika Delaunay-Weiss and Eliane Houlette. The ministry, on the basis of the IGJ report, considers that “the facts raised would be likely to be regarded as breaches of the duty of diligence, professional rigor and loyalty.”

This new procedure set fire to the powder, stoking the anger of the magistrates’ unions, already wind up against their minister. Complaints were lodged, one by the Anticor association, three by the unions USM, the Magistrate’s Union and the SNM-FO magistrates’ unit. All believe that in this case the Keeper of the Seals is judge and party. Eric Dupond-Moretti, indicted last July, has always defended himself from a possible conflict of interest.

“For there to be a conflict of interest, you have to be judge and party. Party, I have been and I no longer am. (…) Judge, I have not been more and I will not be, “he explained in a video posted on Facebook at the time of this indictment. He has always explained that he followed the recommendations of his services concerning the opening of this administrative investigation.

As part of the investigation carried out by the CJR, around twenty gendarmes raided the minister’s offices on July 1. A month earlier, on June 7, it was the Prime Minister who had been heard by the judges within the framework of this procedure. It is also Jean Castex, by virtue of a decree which is now the recipient of the files of the Ministry of Justice in connection with the former activities of Eric Dupond-Moretti, including the expected report of the administrative investigation against the three magistrates of the PNF.

Other recent hearings have also taken place targeting Matignon. Jean Castex’s “Justice” adviser, Stéphane Hardouin, was also heard by this same CJR. The judges of the court are therefore trying to understand in what context this procedure was launched and who was aware.