Make France a sporting nation, finally a political issue?

“Sport is underexploited as a solution to our social problems”. The implacable observation is made by research director Carole Gomez and entrepreneur David Blough, in a column published on the World website, Monday, October 10. By questioning the candidates for the presidential election on their vision of the place of sport in the society of tomorrow, the two authors at the same time shed light on the challenges of the use of sport as an instrument of public policy, and observe delays and shortages.

“The expression” to make a sporting nation “has imposed itself in political discourse. The words of E. Macron during the reception of the medalists of # Tokyo2020 testifies to it. Beyond the simple and catchy formula, what can, should it be used for, who for? With what means? “ – Carole GOMEZ (@carole_gomez) October 10, 2021

While the campaign for the presidential election has already been launched, sport is not yet prevalent in debates and discussions. And when the subject has recently taken center stage, it has often been through the prism of results and performance. As evidenced by Emmanuel Macron’s speech to the Tokyo medalists, in the form of a pressure blow before the next Games at home. Here, sport stops at what makes you shine.

But three years from Paris 2024, and while France must host other major events by then (Ski World Cup finals in 2022, Rugby World Cup in 2023), Carole Gomez and David Blough are calling for action to be taken. “Make France a sporting nation”, the expression came back in the mouth of the Head of State this summer, it was already present in his program in 2017. What does this mean, concretely?

“We just want an answer on what it means to make France a sporting nation, what is the direction we are going to take, if there is going to be a real debate, a real opposition, of conception, of vision of things maybe “, pleads Carole Gomez to franceinfo: sport. To assert sport as an instrument of public policy, we need a clear course, a course of action to follow. Who must be defined at the head of the state.





Anne Hidalgo, Thomas Bach and Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, at the awarding of the 2024 and 2028 Games, in Lima, on September 13, 2017. (FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP)

“A president will be elected in 2022, and this person will be the head of France at the next major international events”, continues the research director. “She will have to manage sporting issues, take a stand on a number of subjects, give a vision, a framework. This should not be taken lightly”, she warns. All the more so as these issues affect various aspects of society.





Among them, that of health, a challenge that is constantly being renewed. In a study published in 2019, the World Health Organization ranked France 119th country in the world in terms of the physical activity of the youngest. To cope, sports and health policies want to put physical activity and sport at the service of health, facing the challenge of sedentarization and inactivity. “The promotion of physical activities is the promotion of health, it is an essential issue today”, assures Stéphane Diagana, former athlete and sport-health ambassador.

Actions have been put in place since the start of the five-year term, in particular the establishment of sports-health houses, Emmanuel Macron’s campaign promise. “These are people from hospitals who send people recovering from illness, sedentary people who learn to do an activity”, explains the Deputy Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu to franceinfo: sport. “In these places where there are sports educators and health professionals, it is possible to take people to regular physical activity, even to perpetuate this habit, and to send them to sports clubs in the area”. 500 of these houses will be present on the territory by the end of the year. And other initiatives are in preparation, such as the development of sports in companies, or reimbursement of sports on prescription, when there is a need for health.

“The first point is to recognize the importance of sport with health and the three dimensions, social, mental and physical.” Stephane Diagana to franceinfo: sports

But for those involved in the field, sport and health remains too underdeveloped in France. “I think there is a lack of awareness of these issues, that there is not enough heightened awareness”, regrets Stéphane Diagana. “There is a stake for Paris 2024, and for sports performance, since the fewer young people in good physical condition you have the less chance you have of having champions behind”, he asserts.

In another facet, sport also serves as an instrument of public policy in terms of diplomacy. An aspect that is particularly close to the heart of Carole Gomez, specialized in the geopolitics of sport: “On the diplomatic and geopolitical level, everything is open. We expect politicians to give ideas and directives.”

For Roxana Maracineanu, sports diplomacy goes through the European authorities. France will indeed chair the European Union over the next six months, and the Ministry of Sports has chosen to promote the theme of sport and sustainable development, in its broadest sense: “We started to work in this direction with learning from an early age, to make children aware of their safety, to know how to ride, to know how to swim. Thanks to team sports, in the school or association framework, we learn to live as a team, respect the opponent.And finally all outdoor sports emphasize the preservation of the environment, the quality of the air we breathe when we run, the quality of the water in which we swim. “

In this new paradigm around sport, the biggest issue is perhaps that of duration. To ensure that these questions, that these debates continue, in a sustainable way. In many aspects of sport as public policy, acting now is the best way to prepare for the future. “Sport and health is a major issue for public health and even for the sustainability of our social and economic models”, warns Stéphane Diagana.

# Paris2024, together to break new records. Together to make the world vibrate. Together to change views on disability. We will be ready.pic.twitter.com/iyy0nFJhEx – Elysee (@Elysee) September 5, 2021

For Carole Gomez, the focal point of Paris 2024 can already serve as a benchmark: “We can consider that it was very nice to work on the subject for ten years, and that it is ancient history, or that everything that has been acquired must not be lost, must be perpetuated, that we can build on these elements. “ Roxana Maracineanu is convinced that sport must be positioned as a real object of public policy: “it must be on quality, on something other than the results of our top athletes, at times other than the approach of elections, campaigns. Sport policy goes beyond that.”