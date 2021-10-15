Marc Machin sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for rape

Confused by his DNA, Marc Machin had ended up acknowledging the facts in police custody. Marc Machin, 39, a former victim of a miscarriage of justice, was sentenced Thursday to 16 years of criminal imprisonment, with a safety period of 8 years, for the rape of a young woman on April 21, 2018, under the threat of a weapon.

The court also ordered a socio-judicial follow-up measure for five years, and ordered the author to pay 25,000 euros in damages to the victim.

In its motivation, the court took into account “of the gravity of the facts which resulted in an extremely important trauma for the victim”, as well as the two previous convictions of Marc Machin for sexual assault.