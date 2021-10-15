Marc Machin sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for rape

LCI editorial staff –
Confused by his DNA, Marc Machin had ended up acknowledging the facts in police custody. Marc Machin, 39, a former victim of a miscarriage of justice, was sentenced Thursday to 16 years of criminal imprisonment, with a safety period of 8 years, for the rape of a young woman on April 21, 2018, under the threat of a weapon.
The court also ordered a socio-judicial follow-up measure for five years, and ordered the author to pay 25,000 euros in damages to the victim.
In its motivation, the court took into account “of the gravity of the facts which resulted in an extremely important trauma for the victim”, as well as the two previous convictions of Marc Machin for sexual assault.
Marc Machin was tried since Monday for rape committed at the threat of a weapon, extortion with a weapon, swindle, theft and home invasion. The victim, then 22 years old, had denounced the rape of which she had been the victim on April 21, 2018, in an apartment in Paris, by a hooded man who threatened her with a kitchen knife, before forcing her to erase the traces of the crime and to steal his credit card. “My client is relieved that this is over”, commented his lawyer, Audrey Dufau.
