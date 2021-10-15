Marvel: Tom Holland as Spider-Man, is it over soon? – Cinema News

Passionate about the big and small screen and fascinated by actors, Marine has very eclectic tastes. She nevertheless has a preference for American cinema and devours everything that passes her eyes, from the huge blockbuster to the smallest independent film.

According to Tom Holland, Spider-Man No Way Home will mark the end of an era for Spider-Man. The actor is not even sure to play the role again afterwards …

After taking part in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and of course the three solo Spider-Man movies, Tom Holland might be done with the character that made him an international star.





In full promotion of the last episode, Spider-Man: No Way Home, expected in theaters on December 15, the actor has in any case confided that the feature film will mark at least the end of a cycle.

“We all treated [No Way Home] like the end of a franchise let’s say. I think if we have the chance to dive back into these characters, you’ll see a very different version of them. This would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy”, Declared Tom Holland to Entertainment Weekly.

The interpreter of Peter Parker, whose contract with Sony and Marvel expires with No Way Home, does not close the door to a new episode, but does differently. “We would give each other the time and try to build something different while changing the tone of the movies”, He explains. Then to affirm:

Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we definitely dealt [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and that’s what we felt.

If this third opus, which could reserve many surprises for fans, will therefore mark the conclusion of a story for Spider-Man, it is hard to imagine the Sony and Marvel studios abandoning a character so beloved by the public… So to be continued!

