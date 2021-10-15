Match: First trends for the compositions of PSG / Angers

On the eve of the meeting between the two clubs, it is already possible to define the first trends concerning the team compositions for PSG / Angers (Friday, 9 p.m., 10th day of L1). Several internationals are expected to play on the Paris side, including Mbappé and Kimpembe.

After its defeat in Rennes on the ninth day (0-2), Paris returns to Ligue 1 this Friday (9 p.m.) by launching the 10th day of Ligue 1 with the reception of SCO Angers, among the beautiful surprises of the season with its 4th place today. For this post-truce international meeting, PSG will be severely handicapped since it is certainly deprived of seven players (Neymar, Marquinhos, Navas, Paredes, Di Maria, Messi and Sergio Ramos) while a few others will possibly have to breathe after having played a lot. in selection (Hakimi, Gueye, Diallo or even Mendes).





As a result, the Parisian team composition for this PSG / Angers should include a good number of players with a relatively low playing time in normal times, like the PSG / Clermont (4-0) which had held after the September truce. In defense, Kehrer or Dagba should get playing time while the players who remained in Paris like Herrera, Draxler or Icardi have a good chance of playing. Some internationals like Donnarumma, Verratti or even Mbappé should also start.

A possible team composition of PSG against Angers: Donnarumma – Dagba, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Diallo or Mendes – Herrera, Danilo, Verratti – Draxler, Icardi, Mbappé

On the Angers side, the main uncertainty concerning the presence in the starting lineup of Sofiane Boufal, the Moroccan international having returned this Thursday only to Angers after his international journey with Morocco. After a very successful start to the season under the leadership of Gérald Baticle, the SCO should continue in the 3-4-1-2 which is its strength and the team composition for this PSG / Angers should therefore contain few surprises. In attack, Boufal and Bahoken are in balance.

A possible team composition of Angers against PSG: Bernardoni – Manceau, Traoré (cap.), Thomas – Cabot, Mendy, Magani, Capelle – Fulgini – Cho, Boufal or Bahoken