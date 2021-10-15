Match: PSG / Angers lines according to the press

PSG receives Angers at the Parc des Princes this Friday evening (9:00 p.m.) as part of the 10th day of Ligue 1. A few hours before the kick-off of the game, the French press agrees on the team composition which will be aligned by Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of the Parisian club.

After an international break still as dense with two to three matches per selection, Ligue 1 resumes its rights this Friday (9 p.m.) with a poster between PSG and Angers at the Parc des Princes on the occasion of the tenth day of the French championship . For this reception of the SCO, Mauricio Pochettino will not be able to count on Sergio Ramos, still in the recovery phase, while Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi and Neymar, still concerned by international meetings last night , will not be available.

According to L’Équipe, PSG will appear in 4-3-3 with Gianluigi Donnarumma in the cages, protected by a four-player defense made up of Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe and Abdou Diallo, from right to left . Danilo Pereira is expected in sentry position while Ander Herrera and Marco Verratti will move up a notch in midfield. Finally, Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappé are expected on the front line of the attack on the club in the French capital. Note that the regional daily Le Parisien sees the same team composition.





The probable composition of PSG according to L’Équipe and Le Parisien : Donnarumma – Dagba, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Diallo – Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Verratti – Draxler, Icardi, Mbappé

For his part, Gérald Baticle, Angers coach, has an almost complete group for this trip to Paris apart from the absences of right-back Abdoulaye Bamba, defensive midfielder Zinédine Ould Khaled and striker Farid El Melali, all three injured.

5O5J5P5N 5 @ 5I5N5 @ 5H5 = 5G5 @ 5G5 @ 5N 5B5 → #PSGSCO pic.twitter.com/gBlsxRJaum – Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) October 14, 2021

According to L’Équipe, the SCO will appear in 3-4-1-2 with Paul Bernardoni in the cages, protected by a three-player defense made up of Vincent Manceau, Ismaël Traoré and Romain Thomas, from right to left, while Jimmy Cabot and Pierrick Capelle will evolve in the corridors. In the midfield, Batista Mendy is expected in the double-pivot with Thomas Mangani, while Angelo Fulgini will be positioned as playmaker and will try to serve the offensive doublet Sofiane Boufal-Mohamed-Ali Cho.

The probable composition of Angers according to L’Équipe : Bernardoni – Manceau, Traoré, Thomas – Cabot, Mendy, Mangani, Capelle – Fulgini – Boufal, Cho