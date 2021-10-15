Matricide of Destreland: Jade’s personality at the center of the debate

In this second day of the hearing in the Destreland matricide trial, the debates focus on analyzing the personality of the accused.

Following the first day of hearing, the jurors will spend the day analyzing Jade’s behavior.

A behavior expert spoke at length.

Jade’s former boyfriend, Junior, a 17-year-old young man of Dominican origin, arrived at court accompanied by two police officers because he had not appeared at the hearing yesterday.

A warrant was therefore required to guarantee his presence today at the trial. Junior remains the key witness in the case because the young defendant would likely have recovered the firearm in order to give it to him.

“Matricide caused by a teenage girl, an extremely rare occurrence”

During this second morning of hearing, psychiatric and psychological expertises try to decline Jade’s personality. A defendant who changed her version 7 times and described by her relatives as “a brilliant young girl and very close to both her parents”. Jenny Morvan gave her impressions of this morning.





The defendant’s lawyer emphasizes that her client does not suffer from any pathology or addictions

In addition, Me Morvan explains today the desire to get out of his client

? More information to follow in our France-Antilles edition of Friday, October 15