Matthieu Delormeau balances on the “odious” behavior of Bruno Mars

Bringing an internationally renowned celebrity onto a television mission is never easy. And it is the animators who often pay the price! In April, Charly Nestor of the unforgettable Charly and Lulu, who rose to fame thanks to the “Hit Machine”, revealed the diva whims of Mariah carey and of Jennifer lopez. When they came to the set of the famous musical show, the superstars requested tailor-made lodges, with private bathrooms and personalized decorations: Jennifer Lopez, everything had to be white in the dressing room, which is not very practical. White carpet, white furniture . In an interview for Pure Charts a few years earlier, the host of M6 was already debating the attitude of Janet Jackson, who never moved without her entire wardrobe because she chose her outfit and that of her dancers … at the last moment, according to her mood. Purple candles were needed from the parking lot to his dressing room. The poor assistant, when it was windy, would switch off … They put it in my dressing room. I immediately said: “No, no, I am not burying anyone!” he said, amused by these whims which, according to him, fuel the legend of these extraordinary personalities.

On Wednesday in “Touche pas mon poste”, it was Matthieu Delormeau who unveiled the incongruous memory he kept of a very famous singer from the time of “Star Academy” season 9. Almost ten years ago , now columnist Cyril Hanouna was propelled to the presentation of tel-hook with Tonya Kinzinger for his comeback on NRJ12. Alas, everything did not always go as planned. The passage of Bruno Mars on the set of the “Star Ac” was done in an atmosphere for the less electric. He had been obnoxious during the rehearsals. He had asked everyone to come out. So stay the producer and me. And he looks at me saying: “The little blond too” remembered Matthieu Delormeau, imitating the interpreter of “Uptown Funk” snapping his fingers. A humiliating moment that still hangs in his throat: But he is crazy this one or what. I was the host! Well then I went out too, so he could do his thing. An asshole . You can be a great artist and be lovable he added, bitter.

But this is not the only anecdote that Matthieu Delormeau told Cyril Hanouna and his band on C8. The columnist also remembered a very embarrassing scene behind the scenes, always with Bruno Mars. I had a very large room and was next to him. And we had a shared toilet. He goes in and out of the toilet and there is an infection. I have never seen a he assured, causing hilarity on the set: has broken the character to me. He came to sing next to me afterwards, I no longer saw the singer but the one who had condemned a puppy for a quarter of an hour! . Faced with a circumspect Cyril Hanouna questioning his word, Matthieu Delormeau swore that it was indeed the American artist. He opened the door: I saw a little man with a sauerkraut (…) I felt he was embarrassed and I too. I don’t know what he had. Was he nervous to see me? he concluded with humor.