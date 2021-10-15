Mbappé can leave, Doha already has his successor

Free on June 30, Kylian Mbappé still refuses to extend his contract, thus pushing PSG to activate already behind the scenes in order to replace him in the workforce of Mauricio Pochettino. The latest news is that the capital club is on the right track in this huge project.

Haaland PSG priority in the event of Mbappé’s departure

According to the information gathered by the transfer window specialist Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, Erling Haaland is Paris Saint-Germain’s number 1 priority to succeed Kylian Mbappé if the latter decides not to initial a new contract. Leonardo, the sports director of the Parisian club, has already started discussions with Mino Raiola, the representative of number 9 of Borussia Dortmund.

Arrived in January 2020 from RB Salzburg against a check for 20 million euros, Erling Haaland is linked to the BVB until June 30, 2024, but his contract includes a release clause for the summer of 2022 in the event of an offer included between 75 and 90 million euros. Figures that hardly frighten the Reds and Blues who would also be willing to offer a golden bridge to the 21-year-old in order to convince him to join the gang to Lionel Messi next summer.





PSG ready to cover Erling Haaland with gold

A real phenomenon, Erling Haaland shatters all records in the Borussia Dortmund jersey and almost all the biggest European clubs are snapping up. Manchester City, for example, is well advanced in the file. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus Turin are also in line to recover him in case of departure.

Aware of this enormous competition, Paris Saint-Germain would be ready to make him the same offer as Kylian Mbappé, or a two-year contract, plus an optional one, with a salary of between 38 and 42 million euros, excluding bonuses. Enough to convince him to sign?

To be continued …