Mbappé, his mother targeted in Madrid

Not everyone in Madrid shares the optimism surrounding the arrival of Kylian Mbappé next summer.

For many, the future of Kylian Mbappé is already written. At the end of his contract next June, the Parisian striker, after unsuccessfully asking for his departure last summer, will leave the PSG to join the real Madrid. The person concerned does not want to be so definitive. ” I’ve been in football long enough now to know that the truth of yesterday is not the truth of today, nor that of tomorrow. If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him. So we don’t know what can happenHe recently explained.

Read also: Mbappé, big turnaround in sight?





His mother even assured that the discussions around his extension had resumed and that things were going in the right direction. Statements which obviously did not go unnoticed on the other side of the Pyrenees. “From what we see, Mbappé does not even understand his mother. Literally “, confided Jorge Valdano, former sports director of Real Madrid.

And to believe the former world champion, despite his desires elsewhere expressed this summer, the signing of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid has not yet been acquired. Blame it on the arrival of Lionel Messi, which could indeed change the game. “It’s a situation where many economic, political and purely football interests are at play, because it can happen that suddenly Mbappé and Messi agree, and that instead of scoring thirty goals Mbappé scores fifty, in which case he it will be more difficult to get it out of there. With Mbappé, anything can happen ”, he said.

Read also:Leonardo holds Mbappé back and threatens RealMbappé, Messi lets go of his truthsMbappé, PSG has reason to believe