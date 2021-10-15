Mercato: drama for Mbappé, Lewandowski and Haaland!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Red and Blue

At the end of his contract next June with Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé still refuses to extend his contract with the capital club and is getting a little closer to leaving every day.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi is reportedly considering placing the Polish striker at PSG if Bayern Munich leaves, Bild reports. He sees an opening in Paris for next summer with the uncertain future of Kylian Mbappé. The former Borussia Dortmund player, scorer of 13 goals in 10 games played in all competitions this season, still feels capable of playing four years. For their part, Bayern Munich have reportedly made Erling Haaland their priority to replace Robert Lewandowski.

*** BILDplus Inhalt *** Noch schweigt der Rekordmeister – Greifen Bayern jetzt bei Haaland an? https://t.co/Id92uJnbIk #bvb #borussiadortmund #dortmund

