    Mercato: drama for Mbappé, Lewandowski and Haaland!

    At the end of his contract next June with Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé still refuses to extend his contract with the capital club and is getting a little closer to leaving every day.

    Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi is reportedly considering placing the Polish striker at PSG if Bayern Munich leaves, Bild reports. He sees an opening in Paris for next summer with the uncertain future of Kylian Mbappé. The former Borussia Dortmund player, scorer of 13 goals in 10 games played in all competitions this season, still feels capable of playing four years. For their part, Bayern Munich have reportedly made Erling Haaland their priority to replace Robert Lewandowski.

    Things have changed for several hot issues for Paris Saint-Germain in view of the next summer transfer window. This concerns Kylian Mbappé, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

