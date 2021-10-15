Mercato: in addition to Saliba, Arsenal wants to recover another Marseillais

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the list of humiliations in the Coupe de France

Loaned by Arsenal to Olympique de Marseille like William Saliba, Mattéo Guendouzi has been breaking the screen since the start of the season. But while OM have a purchase option to permanently recruit the French midfielder, Gunners coach Mikel Arteta has not ruled out the possibility of him returning to London.

“For now, he’s gone for the season, and I think he’s having a very good time in Marseille. It’s part of the plan we have worked out with him. He continues to develop. We will make a decision at the end of the year. I don’t think you can say that he will not necessarily play again for Arsenal while he still belongs to the club, “he said at a press conference four days before the reception of Crystal Palace, on behalf of the eighth day of the Premier League.

