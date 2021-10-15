Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé dropped a bomb internally!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 14, 2021 at 9:15 p.m. by AM

While QSI injected 171M € in the capital of PSG, the Spanish press saw it as a strategy to convince Kylian Mbappé to extend. But obviously, his decision is made.





This summer, Kylian Mbappé wanted to leave. The French striker revealed it himself, but the PSG rejected all offers of real Madrid. But the World Champion’s contract ends next June, and from January 1 he will be free to discuss with the club of his choice in order to commit to next season. the real Madrid will therefore return to the charge, but the PSG does not intend to give up and will try to convince him to extend his lease. Moreover, the Spanish press is convinced that the capital increase carried out by QSI, and estimated at € 171 million according to Le Parisien, is part of the strategy of PSG to offer a golden bridge to Kylian Mbappé.

“His decision has been taken a long time and nothing will change him”