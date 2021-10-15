Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo tried a huge blow with Messi!

Football – Mercato – PSG
During the last summer transfer window, Leonardo could have recruited another Argentine striker at Paris Saint-Germain.
After having campaigned for a long time in the Premier League with Manchester City, the one who wore the jerseyAtlético de Madrid in the past returned to La Liga. At 33, Sergio Agüero joined the FC Barcelona at the end of his contract with the Citizens and he recently said he was very happy about it. ” I do not regret it. Let’s be honest, what player doesn’t want to be at Barca? »Explained the Argentine international, during an interview with El Pais. “ I would tell you that most footballers would like to wear this jersey whether Barca are good or bad “. Aguero moreover seems to have given up on other more attractive offers to put down his suitcases in Catalonia.
PSG and Juve’s offer were bigger than Barca’s
Based on information from Il Corriere dello Sport, Sergio Aguero would have received two offers this summer, one from the Juventus and another from Paris Saint-Germain, with Leonardo who dreamed of making a double blow with Lionel messi. These two offers were probably more interesting economically than the one presented by the FC Barcelona, which at the time was already mired in one of the worst crises in its history. The former of Manchester city all the same decided to dismiss the PSG and the Juve, to finally join the Barça.