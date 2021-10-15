Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Raiola lays the foundations for Operation Pogba!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 14, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. by AC

Mino Raiola appears to be preparing for some eventful months with Paul Pogba, whose Manchester United contract expires next June.





On January 1, many players will be able to negotiate with clubs other than their own. This is the case of Paul Pogba, which despite the insistence of the leaders of Manchester United still has not extended. He currently appears to have three clear leads if he chooses to leave the Red devils , with Paris Saint-Germain, the real Madrid and the Juventus. The Spanish press recently announced that the Merengue would have relaunched this track, which has become a real priority for Carlo Ancelotti. In Italy, the Juventus would be ready to sell several players to make room for Pogba, while Leonardo also seems to be working to attract him to PSG.

Raiola wants at least € 15m for Pogba