Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid drops a small bomb!

Football – Mercato – PSG
According to some Real Madrid sources contacted by Frédéric Hermel, the Merengue club had a good reason to let Sergio Ramos slip away for free at PSG this summer. Explanations.
In addition to the fanfare of Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Lionel Messi or Nuno mendes, the PSG performed another colossal operation on paper with Sergio ramos. The iconic Spanish defender had decided not to re-stack with the real Madrid to finally get involved for free at the Parc des Princes, but downside: marked by physical glitches, Ramos still has not played a game at PSG. And this observation is by no means trivial if we are to believe the testimonies from the real Madrid, reported by the journalist Frédéric hermel on RMC Sport.
Ramos voluntarily left free by Real?
” I’m going to tell you about a personal discussion with people from Real, nothing official: what they say within the club is that the (left) knee of Ramos, who was operated on in February, would be in much worse condition than expected. You have to take it with a grain of salt, but what I’m still told at Real is: ‘We didn’t extend it because the cartilage is affected’, which means that it goes beyond simple meniscus to clean. And because of his knee, there are what are called compensations. As soon as such an important part of the body is affected, we do not have the same support, not the same confidence, we do not hold each other the same, and that causes muscle injuries in different places, including the calf. That’s what they tell me at Real. After that, it could also be a way of justifying why we didn’t extend it there … “, entrusts Hermel.