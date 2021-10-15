Messi meets Benzema on November 29

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: Neymar’s injury history

In the right corner, the defending champion, Lionel Messi, already crowned six times and very confident about his chances of retaining the Ballon d’Or. Winner of his first trophy in Argentina and at the center of a spectacular arrival at PSG, the Argentinian is the favorite of the 2021 edition of the most coveted of individual trophies. In the left corner, Karim Benzema, author of a good season with Real Madrid, who won the Nations League with the Blues and who can count on the support of the great media machine Merengue to lead him to victory.

The explanation between the two champions – and the twenty-eight other nominees – will take place on Monday, November 29 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The ceremony will be broadcast on the L’Equipe Channel. Of course, the women’s Ballon d’Or, the Kopa (best player under 21) and Yachine (best goalkeeper) trophies will also be awarded. But it is the succession of Messi that focuses the attention.

