Messi’s anger against the referee after victory over Peru

Lionel Messi blasted the referee of the match between Argentina and Peru (1-0) on Thursday during World Cup qualifying in a message posted on Instagram.

Lionel Messi will return to Paris and PSG with the feeling of duty accomplished… and a slight bitter taste. The Argentine star criticized the referee of the match between Argentina and Peru (1-0), Thursday counting for the qualifications for the World Cup 2022. If the Albiceleste has taken a step closer to the World Cup, the course of the match does not have more to the attacker.

“He seems to be doing it on purpose”

“Tough match, difficult to play, he wrote on his Instagram account. A lot of wind, them (the Peruvians) all behind leaving little space. The referee, every time he directs us, the same. He seems to be doing it on purpose. But hey, three important points that bring us closer to the goal. “





Critics of the Pulga are directed at Brazilian Wilton Sampaio, who canceled an Argentinian goal for offside, did not award Abilceleste a penalty (for an alleged foul on Lautaro Martinez) before awarding one. in Peru, finally missed by Yoshimar Yotun. The PSG player also seems to blame the untimely whistle blows in a match chopped by faults (32, including 20 against Peru).

Before this meeting, Sampaio had refereed Argentina five times. This is not the first time that Messi has complained against refereeing. He gave a big rant in July 2019 after Argentina’s defeat against Brazil in the semi-finals of the Copa America (2-0), even accusing Conmebol of favoring Brazil. He had recurred in November 2020 after a draw against Paraguay (1-1) in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.