Metroid Dread: the MercurySteam studio at the heart of a controversy over its developers

Metroid Dread is a great game, that’s a fact. And like all great games, it asked for a number of developers who have worked very hard on its site. Except… many of them have not been publicly rewarded. Explanations.

Released a few days ago, Metroid Dread is undeniably one of the very big surprises of 2021: the 2D action game is sublime from start to finish and is very clearly worth its weight in gold, establishing itself as the one of the best exclusives of the beloved Switch. Only here, as well the software he recovers praise that MercurySteam, he finds himself in the middle of a small media tornado: the spanish site Vandal effectively claims that several developers would not have been mentioned in the game credits … despite their contribution to the design.

“I was part of this team for eight months”

Obviously, Vandal does not make this kind of accusation like that and relies on several sources, and not just any since it is indeed about developers who collaborated for the realization of the title. For example, we have the testimony of Roberto Mejias, a 3D artist, whose few sarcastic lines on LinkedIn are uplifting.

I would like to sincerely congratulate the Metroid Dread team for releasing such an exceptional title. I’m not surprised by his quality, there was such a dose of talent in the team. And I can attest to this, since despite the fact that I do not appear in the game credits, I was part of this team for eight months. While playing the game, I recognized a lot of assets and environments I worked on … so my work is there.

Same fight on the home side Tania Peñaranda Hernandez, 3D animator.

I am very happy and proud to finally see my work on the project, a job that I did with a lot of love and enthusiasm! I am also very proud of the whole team! But it also saddens me to see that I am not cited in the credits for the work done. It was difficult to see this decision on their part when I can see the animations that I made.



Add to that two other anonymous sources again : MercurySteam, he wanted to speak.

Mercury explains

It goes without saying that Vandal’s paper quickly resonated, and directly in the halls of the development studio. Faced with the growing controversy, the company decided to react and quickly provided a justification: this is an internal policy of the organization which states that developers who have worked less than 25% of the game’s gestation time will not be credited. In this case, the creation of Metroid Dread would have lasted between three and four years … and a period of eight months, as was the case for one of the developers mentioned above, would not therefore be enough to appear in the end credits. .

Another problem appears as a bonus on the list: still according to Roberto Mejias, his departure could have brought him discredit. It would appear that the employment contract of MercurySteam imposes a notice period of 42 days. The problem, is that it is much more than the normal duration of 15 days required by Spanish labor law. A financial penalty that can be incurred if the notice is not respected, that would have been the case for Mejias and a colleague of his: both were in any case not credited. To be continued in the next episode ?

