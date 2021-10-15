Minecraft: three new creatures available, players to choose one!

The indefatigable Minecraft continues to shower its community with new content and, on the occasion of Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang has decided to offer three new mobs, only one of which will remain in the game. And it is the players who will decide.

The best-selling game in the world, Minecraft has a gigantic community that meets every year at Minecraft Live. For the 2021 edition, Mojang has decided, like last year, to offer three new creatures, only one of which will integrate the final software. The other two will go in the trash.

Voting, civic duty

Three new monsters were thus presented. First we have the Glare, a small being who hates the dark: this one will prove particularly useful for the player since it will indicate to him the gray areas where enemies can potentially hide. Subsequently was unveiled Allay, a winged collector creature: it will collect items similar to the item you gave it previously. This little being also likes to dance, especially as soon as a musical block activates. At last, a focus was made on the Copper Golem, entirely made of the latter material. Only here, this companion will tend to oxidize and it will have to be supplied with copper regularly: it will have the particularity of pressing randomly on copper buttons.

It will therefore be up to the public to make a choice among the three proposed friends: the vote will be organized on Twitter during Mincecraft Live 2021, which will take place tomorrow, October 16 at 6 p.m., French time. There you go, you know everything and you just have to think wisely about your next best friend.