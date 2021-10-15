More than a thousand cosmic explosions detected in 47 days intrigue astronomers

Astronomers studying rapid radio bursts (Fast Radio Burst in English, or FRB) – a mysterious cosmic phenomenon – from the source FRB 121102 detected a surprising and for the moment misunderstood event: more than a thousand cosmic explosions in the space of just 47 days. Never seen !

1652 independent bursts were detected from August 29, 2019, over only 47 days! The international research team behind the discovery says they are surprised and intrigued by such an event, detected using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), a spherical radio telescope 500 meters from opening located in China.

FRBs are radio wave bursts already themselves mysterious, coming from distant cosmic sources for the moment unknown. And this is the largest set of FRB events detected to date. To give you an idea of ​​the magnitude of this discovery: the number of detected signals reported in this study surpasses that of all other publications combined.

Such a set of bursts, however, made it possible to determine, for the first time, the characteristic energy and the energy distribution of the FRBs, thus shedding light on the nature of the phenomenon. The results were published in the journal Nature.

FRB: a phenomenon still misunderstood

Rapid radio bursts, first detected in 2007, are among the most extreme and mysterious physical phenomena in the cosmos. They can generate energy equivalent to millions of Suns for just a few milliseconds. Most only appear once and without warning signs. This means that scientists cannot predict them and that they are often subsequently identified in the data collected. Scientists have nevertheless found that a small fraction of FRBs repeat themselves. This phenomenon facilitates follow-up studies, including the localization and identification of host galaxies of FRBs.

Their exact origin is still unknown, although various hypotheses are considered in the models, including even an extraterrestrial origin. Natural causes are clearly favored by observations. Recent leads include hypermagnetized exotic neutron stars, black holes and “cosmic strings” left by the Big Bang.

” This is the first time that a single source of FRB has been investigated in such detail Study co-author Bing Zhang, astrophysicist and professor emeritus at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, said in a statement. ” The large set of bursts helped our team refine the characteristic energy and energy distribution of FRBs like never before, shedding new light on the engine that powers these mysterious phenomena. “.

FRB 121102 is the first known “repeater” and the first precisely located FRB source. Scientists have identified its origin in a dwarf galaxy. In addition, this FRB source is clearly associated with a persistent radio source. According to the researchers, these two clues are crucial to solving the mystery of FRBs. The behavior of FRB 121102 is difficult to predict and is generally described as “seasonal”.

A gift from heaven to better understand the nature of FRBs

The research team noticed that FRB 121102 exhibited frequent light pulses as they tested the FAST FRB backend during commissioning. Between August 29 and October 29, 2019, 1,652 independent startle events were detected over a total of 59.5 hours. Although the rate of the bursts varied over the course of the series, 122 bursts were observed during the rush hour, which is the highest event rate ever observed for a FRB. Such a high rate facilitates their statistical study.





The researchers measured a characteristic light energy of E0 = 4.8 × 1037 erg, below which burst generation becomes less efficient. ” The total energy of this set of bursts is already 3.8% of that of a magnetar and no periodicity has been found between 1 ms and 1000 s, which severely limits the possibility that FRB 121102 comes from an object. compact isolated Dr Pei WANG, of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC), who co-led the study with Professor LI Di, said in a statement.

Over six new FRBs were discovered using the Commensal Radio Astronomy FAST Survey, including a new repeater similar to 121102. ” As the largest antenna in the world, FAST’s sensitivity proves to be conducive to revealing the intricacies of cosmic transients, including FRBs. “Said Professor LI.

” The high frequency detected also implies that FRBs are generated with ‘high radiative efficiency’, which disadvantages emission mechanisms requiring high energy or artificial triggering conditions. Conclude the researchers, who expect FAST to continue to systematically study large numbers of repetitive FRBs in the future in order to learn more.

Source: Nature