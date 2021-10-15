Moscow calls on the actors of the crisis in Lebanon to “show restraint”

Russia on Friday called on political forces in Lebanon to “show restraint“So that the situation does not”do not deteriorate further»After the street fights and violence that killed six people in Beirut. “We call on all Lebanese politicians to exercise restraint and caution and to resume working together constructively to resolve the issues.The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Saying “extremely concerned about the growing political tension in Lebanon“, Moscow called to settle the crisis”on the basis of respect and mutual, without outside interference“. “We are convinced that the (Najib) Mikati government, which has fought hard, will meet this dangerous challenge and will not allow the situation in the country to deteriorate further.“, he added.

Street fighting pitted armed men in Beirut on Thursday after shots fired at a demonstration organized by the Shiite movements Hezbollah and Amal, violence that left six dead and revived the specter of civil war. The clashes took place against the backdrop of an investigation into the massive explosion at the port of Beirut last year.