Nagui takes stock of “The Artist”

This Friday, the host and producer will designate the winner of the France 2 telecrochet before lowering (definitively?) The curtain on the competition between songwriters and performers.

Five weeks ago, France 2 launched with great fanfare “The Artist”. But from the first, Nagui wiped the plaster by gathering only 1.3 million viewers, or 8% of audience share. Despite several readjustments, the telecrochet saw its audience melt like snow in the sun over the numbers. So much so that the channel, in agreement with the host and producer, decided to change the competition between songwriters and performers. “France 2 had the opportunity to say “We stop”. I suggested that they continue in the second part of the evening, they replied: “Yes but not at the same price”. I said: “OK”. It’s fair play and so everyone can find their way there, them in their grid and box “costs” and me in the show we’re wearing. I did not want to break this bond which was being born between the televiewers and the artists ”, he explains.

As the final approaches, it’s time to take stock. Although “disappointed” through audiences recorded in prime time, Nagui said to himself “happy” those established in the second part of the evening. Nevertheless, the host recognizes that “The Artist” is “A catamaran” for him. “Without making a fuss, it’s a negative balance from a financial point of view since the moment you change boxes, you change prices, he admits to us. We were presumptuous about what the public wanted to see on Saturday night in prime time. I believed and convinced everyone that there was room for creation and that the public needed something new. Obviously, he no longer needs to be comforted by benchmarks. I hear it and I understand it because I live it every day being leader of the audience at 7 pm only with nostalgic songs ”, he analyzes.

“I don’t believe that head-on competition has a lot to do with it” Nagui

For the premiere of “The Artist”, however, these are titles well known to the French that the 22 artists in competition performed on stage. A choice that was badly received by some viewers while the very principle of the telecrochet is to confront singer-songwriters with their own title. “The idea did not come from me but I am responsible for it because I said yes. Making the first show with covers was a mistake I made for listening too much to the advice around me. The fact that it wasn’t in the show’s DNA from the start disappointed viewers of the premiere who did not return and what is more certainly discouraged other viewers. “ And contrary to all that he could say, all is not the fault of TF1 which decided to program at the same time “The Voice All Stars”. “I don’t think head-on competition has a lot to do with it. To be very honest, I think that if there would have been “Dance with the stars” or “Koh-Lanta” in front of us, it would have been the same ”, he tempers.

As for the finalists of “The Artist”, the results are much better. All, without exception, agree that the telecrochet has been an enriching experience, both human and professional. While some are still at the negotiating stage like Cynthia, others are seeing their projects slowly materialize. Gabriel Joseph took advantage of his time in the telecrochet to release his first title and is preparing to sign with a record company and a turner. “It was a bonus, an important trigger. There were already discussions upstream but seeing me on the show helped speed up contacts ”, confides the young man. Same thing on the side of Petite Gueule which saw its social networks blaze. Conquered by his interpretation of his title Deadly, Gaëtan Roussel invited the duo Rouquine to do the first part of his concert at L’Olympia next March. A nice surprise for the two men who “Did not know what to think of ‘The Artist’ and were reluctant” at the idea of ​​participating. The only candidate to have also tried his luck at “The Voice” in 2020, Joseph Kamel seems more fulfilled by his time in “The Artist”. “With all due respect for this show, ‘The Voice’ is, as the name suggests, a voice, song contest while ‘The Artist’ is a song and artist contest. It’s completely unexpected for a young singer-songwriter to be able to come to television at prime time and sing his own songs. ”

This Friday, Nagui will close the doors “The Artist”. Definitively? “I don’t know that it is the continuation of the life of ‘The Artist’ and it is not me who will decide. It would be great and consistent to have a season 2 but we would have to reconsider this notion of being live because it is not viable for a show with so many resources like “The Artist”. If I am told: “Can we talk about it?”, I would find economical solutions to be in the envelope given by the channel and allow this show to exist again. ”





The ball is now in the camp of France 2 which can be full of surprises. As proof, despite a timid launch on October 3, 2020 with 2 million viewers, or 10.7% of audience share, “Spectacular” will make its return on Saturday, October 30 with Jean-Marc Généreux and Cyril Féraud. It remains to be seen whether, as Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez, director of programs for France Televisions, said at the beginning of September, “Hearings are not the only issue that [l]’interested”. Nothing is less sure.

