Nations League: UEFA advocates rewriting offside rule after Kylian Mbappé’s goal

Kylian Mbappé’s winning goal against Spain in the Nations League final continues to make people talk. UEFA is now advocating a reformulation of the offside rule. Heavily criticized, English referee Anthony Taylor “made a correct decision, based on the existing rule and its official interpretation“, declared Friday the head of arbitration within the European body, Roberto Rosetti.

According to Mr. Rosetti, by trying to intercept the pass from Théo Hernandez in the 80th minute, the Spanish defender Eric Garcia did put Kylian Mbappé in play, even if he was further from the goal than him, because he is “stepped in to play the ball“.”However, this case shows us that the current interpretation of the law seems to conflict with the spirit of the law itself, which is to prevent any player from taking advantage of their offside position.“, adds the former Italian international referee.

Improve formulation

For him, “UEFA’s position is that it is possible to improve the wording“of the rule enacted by the International Board (IFAB), the body governing the laws of the game, “to bring it into line with the objective of the offside law and the spirit of the game“. Roberto Rosetti said he”already made contact“FIFA and IFAB, and”discuss solutions at the next Technical Advisory Group meeting“from the International Board, scheduled for October 27.

For now, the text is worded as follows: “A player in an offside position who receives a ball deliberately played by an opponent, including with the hand or arm, is not considered to gain any advantage from his position, except in the case of a deliberate save by an opponent.. “

