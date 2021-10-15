Naturopath, who claims to cure cancer, is said to have killed at least two

This Friday, October 15, 2021, naturopath Miguel B. could be sentenced to one year in prison for illegal practice of medicine. He would be responsible for the death of several people suffering from cancer.

Between alternative medicine and charlatanism, the border is sometimes very thin. But in the case of Miguel B., this red line seems to have been crossed a long time since this naturopath is currently on trial for illegal practice of medicine, reports the newspaper. The Parisian. The Paris court will deliver its judgment this Friday, October 15.

The Miguel B. affair is not, however, recent. For several years, this man has presented himself as a doctor specializing in the fight against cancer and a biochemist but also as an energy healer, as shown in a screenshot revealed by our colleagues from Le Parisien. With this doubtful status, Miguel B. therefore distils his advice to many people suffering from different cancers, advising them in particular to immediately give up their traditional treatments. Including those concerning other pathologies. Its practices are not limited to medical consultations in Paris and Cachan, in Val-de-Marne. With the help of his partner Irène Grosjean, high priestess of raw food on the internet, he organizes fasting and food rehabilitation courses billed for several hundred euros per week.





At least two victims

Still according to the same investigation, at least two people would have died as a result of the advice of Miguel B. “From the moment he met Irene and Miguel, he stopped taking his medication and following his prescriptions and did cured only with purges and fasts, but only found out about it at the end. He got very skinny. And when I contacted Miguel, he told me that his program was not compatible with traditional medicine, because the body, on the contrary, needs to expel all that is chemical, ”says the wife of a victim who is now raising her 2-year-old daughter alone.

Same story for Pauline, a 38-year-old mother who died of breast cancer after being cured of a first cancer thanks to traditional medicine. She had decided to eat better to cope with this new disease, which unfortunately led her into the arms of Miguel B. and his partner. She eventually died of her cancer, starving and emaciated, believing until the end that her system was purging itself of the disease.

Hope for another investigation

Despite these human tragedies, it was the complaint of the wife of another victim that brought Miguel B. to justice. Although her husband died of testicular cancer, which is cured in 97% of cases with conventional medicine, the naturopath only appeared for illegal practice of medicine. The many families of victims, who have long believed to be isolated cases, however hope that a second investigation will open so that Miguel B. can no longer harm. Indeed, if he is not prohibited from exercising this Friday, he will leave the next day for a new internship.

