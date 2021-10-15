NBA: Kyrie Irving, unvaccinated, becomes the whooping cough of antivax

Reuters photo by Kevin Jairaj and Twitter screenshots Brooklyn Nets NBA playmaker Kyrie Irving refuses to be vaccinated against Covid. A decision which pushes his team to put him on the sidelines, but which earned him the support of many conservative anti-ax personalities.

UNITED STATES – Unexpected wave of support. For a few days in mid-October and while the NBA season is about to resume, a basketball player has made the headlines, but not really for his performances on the floors: Kyrie Irving. Moreover, the Brooklyn Nets playmaker no longer even sets foot on the field, and for a simple reason: he refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19. In the state of New York where his club operates, health protocols prohibit an adult who has not received a vaccine from training or playing sports in a public place (even though Irving could have been granted a exemption to train, the facilities of his team can be considered as private property). A decision that pushed the Nets to deprive themselves of one of the best players in the world, suspending the leader and expressing their willingness not to extend his contract supposed to end at the end of the 2022-2023 season. New muse of pro-Trump If Irving could have played away (at least in cities where health rules are less restrictive than in New York), the Brooklyn club justified themselves as follows: “We will not allow any member of our team to be available only partially ”, preferring not to endorse the attitude of a player selected seven times in the All-Star Game and NBA champion in 2016. Because in the United States, the question of the vaccination of athletes has become a major subject. While he initially said he was skeptical, LeBron James ended up getting vaccinated and even calling on his fellow citizens to do so. But the resistance of about 5% of the players in the North American basketball championship still prevented the NBA from making the process compulsory for all. Above all, Kyrie Irving’s staunch opposition to the vaccine – he put forward the argument of free choice and the right to have one’s own body in an Instagram direct, rebutting the idea that he had put anyone at risk in harm’s way. refusing to vaccinate – has made him an emblematic figure for many anti-ax personalities, especially among the ranks of Republicans and conservatives favorable to Donald Trump.

Kyrie Irving address his stance on not getting the vaccine on IG Live: “It’s about choosing what’s best for you. You think I really want to lose money? You think I really want to give up on my dream to go after a championship? You think I really just want to give up my job? ” pic.twitter.com/cYHCWGbnCo – Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 14, 2021

Thus, the son of the former president, Donald Trump Jr., posted on Twitter an eloquent message: “Kyrie sacrificed much more than Colin Kaepernick”. A comparison with the American footballer hated by Trump and a reactionary part of America for having denounced police violence and systemic racism across the Atlantic. “The face of courage in the face of sanitary tyranny” In the same vein, the conspirator Mike Cernovich praised the attitude of the basketball player by explaining that he was “on the same side as God” and the conservative political scientist Alex Bruesewitz assured that by preferring to lose 33 million dollars in salary than to receiving the vaccine (a grossly exaggerated amount, with Kyrie Irving only deprived of his home game income, which would be less than $ 16 million if his suspension lasted until the end of the season), he would enter the league. ‘History as “a leader” and he would become “the face of courage in the face of sanitary tyranny”.

Kyrie just sacrificed more than Kaepernick ever did! https://t.co/bMNryRnIlI – Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 12, 2021

God is with you @KyrieIrving. 🙏 – Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 12, 2021

Kyrie Irving is risking losing $ 33m by not getting the vaccine. However, if he refuses, he will be the face of courage against medical tyranny. And history will remember him as a LEADER! I stand with @KyrieIrving! – Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) October 12, 2021

Same reaction from Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas and fervent supporter of Donald Trump (against whom he was competing in 2016 as part of the Republican party primary). On Twitter, this virulent curator has published several messages ardently defending the position of Kyrie Irving. First in the sports register, suggesting to the Texas team of the Houston Rockets to recruit the leader, Ted Cruz then took advantage of the controversy to attack – in a projection that Donald Trump would not have denied – to the media . “CLOSE IT and OBEY! If tyrannical politicians demand that you get bitten, then you no longer have any right to medical privacy. You are just a sheep and you have to do it ”, writes Ted Cruz.

“Incredible courage” And to add a more personal comment: “It’s disgusting, condescending and it’s wrong. Kyrie shows incredible courage. ”

Show me one real @HoustonRockets fan who wouldn’t be psyched to have @KyrieIrving on the team. We have a great young core, but are very much rebuilding. Kyrie can play point or shooting guard. If Brooklyn won’t let him play, it’s a great chance for him to come to Houston! https://t.co/qEOgT5JJG3 – Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 13, 2021

The corporate media: @ESPN to @KyrieIrving “SHUT UP & OBEY! If tyrannical politicians demand you take an injection, you have NO MEDICAL PRIVACY RIGHTS. You are a sheep & you must meekly comply. ” This is disgusting, condescending & wrong. Kyrie is showing incredible courage. https://t.co/JBVKQ7zGbp – Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 13, 2021

Same story with Candace Owens, an African-American conservative activist known for the pro-Trump lobbying she led during the tenure of the 45th President of the United States, especially in France during the “Convention of the Right”, this gathering far right during which Eric Zemmour had made very controversial remarks. United curators Referring to several cases of police violence in which the police claimed to have opened fire on African Americans because they had committed a crime, Candace Owens explained: “Kyrie Irving is not a criminal , so black America doesn’t care what happens to it. If he had tried to kill a policeman, raped someone or refused to be arrested, then we would have demanded that he be able to replay immediately. ” A figure of extreme conservatism within the Republican camp, Jesse Kelly goes so far as to see Kyrie Irving’s suspension as the manifestation of a frightened “system” in the face of “resistance fighters” fighting against an alleged oppression. And to call on his fans to support the basketball player in his fight.

Kyrie Irving isn’t a criminal— so black America doesn’t care what happens to him.

If he tries to kill a police officer, rapes someone, or resists arrest— then we will demand the NBA reinstates him immediately. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/pbQkwkVl55 – Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 13, 2021

What’s happening right now is significant. I promise you The System is scared. We’re FINALLY seeing real pushback from parts of the country The System didn’t expect. This will catch on. Cheer for Kyrie Irving. And Southwest Airlines pilots. They’re starting something. https://t.co/w1MM6dpuiV – Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 12, 2021