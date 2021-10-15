NBA – Zion Williamson, it gets darker

Still in the infirmary, will Zion Williamson be ready for the start of the regular season? The future darkens in Louisiana, with the Pelicans who could lose very big. We take stock of the situation.

The season has not yet started in New Orleans and yet fans know that it will be very difficult to get a place in the playoffs. The West is a very tough conference, and the Pelicans lost big in the summer with multiple starts. Even with the presence of Zion Williamson, hard to have hope.

In addition, we must talk about the case from the inside. Zion is injured, having undergone surgery during the summer on his right foot. An injury that takes time to heal, even if a return to the start of the regular season has been mentioned. Problem ? We already seem to be behind schedule.

Start of the season compromised for Zion?

While the recovery is here, in about a week for New Orleans, Zion had a scan recently to see how his foot is doing. The concern is that the medical staff has still not communicated anything, at least officially. No information shared, which leaves one to fear the worst.

Willie Green says there’s no update on Zion Williamson. Still waiting on results from scans.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram was a full participant in practice today. – Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 13, 2021

This does not bode well for the future, especially as Zion has not resumed the race. Suffice to say: it will not be available for the resumption, it is acquired.

If Zion hasn’t even been cleared to start running yet, there’s no way he will (or should) be cleared to play opening night. – Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) October 13, 2021

For Zion Williamson, and almost unsurprisingly, a longer-than-expected stay in the infirmary awaits him. It will be hard for the Pelicans to do something without him, which will frustrate the fans even before the season. It is not the joy in Louisiana.