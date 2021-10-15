New Free DLC for Animal Crossing New Horizons with New Activities

This Friday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m., Nintendo offered us a live of about twenty minutes devoted to the novelties to come in November in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It will follow the wave of major updates that occurred this summer.

The return of coffee

In the spotlight of this event: Robusto’s coffee, emblematic place of the license, particularly awaited by the community. It will take place in the grounds of the Thibou museum. In this place of calm, players can sip a cup of coffee for 200 bells and then meet other residents to chat with, such as Marie.

Via the phone peering in the corner of the room, you can use your amiibo cards to invite special characters, or simply invite your friends to have a small cup by your side. As a reminder, amiibo cards offer access to new content, additional items and new characters.

Photopia shops

Photopia, the island managed by Joe also has some surprises in store for you. If you already knew the place for its photo studio, you will soon be able to discover more shops. However for these to open, a small participation on your part will be necessary. Your contribution in small bells will allow the opening of new stores. Over time, familiar characters will come to settle here, such as Sarah or Blaise. Risette and Serge will finally suggest you modify furniture that could not be modified until now.





New in-game activities

From November, you will be able to concoct good meals from recipes. Note that these are generally available from residents of the island. On this occasion, new foods for planting will be available such as potatoes and carrots.

More atypical, group stretching come into play. You can take part in this relaxing activity in front of the town hall with your neighbors. To participate in physical exercises, you can use the buttons on your pad or motion gaming.

And then again …

Among the other expected novelties: that of the adoption of new decrees to influence the way of life residents. For example, you can go to the town hall in order to introduce the obligation to get up earlier than usual.

You can also count on a variety of new hairstyles, new options for the facades of new houses, new items to exchange for nook miles, more closing recipes (some of which are customizable), additional tools, new reactions, new songs for Kéké, or even a storage possibility extended to 5,000 objects. Add to that other practical elements: a ladder installation kit and the ability to walk in tight spaces.

All of these new features will be available for free in-game on November 5, 2021.