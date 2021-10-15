New record sale for Banksy with “The Balloon Girl”

The work of the British artist has soared for 18.6 million pounds, or 21.8 million euros

Three years after causing a sensation by partially self-destructing, “The Balloon Girl” by British artist Banksy flew Thursday, October 14 for nearly 18.6 million pounds (21.8 million euros) to auction in London, a new record for the British artist.

Renamed “Love is in the Bin” (“Love is in the Bin”), the work sold at Sotheby’s in the British capital thus far exceeds the previous record set by a Banksy. Last March, “Game Changer”, a canvas honoring caregivers during the coronavirus pandemic, was sold for 16.75 million pounds (19.5 million euros) for the benefit of the public service of British health.

Very soon after the sale began, the offers swirled until they pulverized the price of 1.042 million pounds (1.185 million euros) at which the painting was sold to a European collector in 2018.

“I can’t tell you how terrified I am at the idea of ​​knocking down that hammer,” auctioneer Oliver Barker said, to laughter from the audience, before awarding the work to 16. million pounds sterling – plus nearly £ 2.6 million in fees – to a private collector in Asia.

The last appearance of the work, in October 2018, had indeed aroused amazement around the world. No sooner had the hammer sounded when a crusher concealed in the frame had torn to shreds the lower half of the canvas, which depicts a little girl releasing a red heart-shaped balloon, leaving only the balloon intact. White background.





It was “one of the most ingenious moments of artistic performance of this century”, which had “made this auction go down in history”, underlined Alex Branczik, head of modern art and contemporary at Sotheby’s Asia.

Favorite of the British

With this resounding action, which had caused a real earthquake in the art world, the street artist aimed to denounce the “commodification” of art. But since this coup, Banksy has panicked auctions, where his works are reaching records.

“During this surrealist evening three years ago, I accidentally became the privileged owner of“ Love is in the trash “”, recalled the buyer, quoted in the Sotheby’s press release announcing the sale, “but now is the time to part with it ”.

Even before this global notoriety, “The Balloon Girl”, which first appeared in 2002 as a stenciled graffiti on a wall on the south bank of London, had already been named as the favorite work of art. of the British. On Friday, a diptych version of “La Fille au ballon” will be auctioned, also in the British capital, this time at Christie’s. Produced in 2005, the canvas in two parts is estimated between 2.5 and 3.5 million pounds sterling (between 2.9 and 4.1 million euros).