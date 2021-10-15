New Skoda Fabia: a city car richly endowed and pleasant to drive

9

TEST // Skoda presents the fourth generation of its Fabia, a bestseller in the city car segment. It gains in versatility and technology, but is it enough to face the market leaders?

With more than 4.5 million units sold worldwide since the start of its marketing, the Skoda Fabia is a bestseller in the city car segment. This fourth iteration, inaugurating a new platform, is intended to be even more versatile, more technological, and relies on a more assertive design to win against its perennial rivals, the Renault Clio and Peugeot 208. Are these arguments sufficient? Did she know how to seduce us? Head to La Rochelle and its surroundings to find out!

© David Lefevre – The Digital

Longer, wider, less high Skoda has revised the ratings of its little Fabia to now offer one of the largest city cars on the market. We go to a length of 4.10 m, a gain of 11 cm, a width of 1.78 m, or an increase of 48 mm, and especially a wheelbase which increases by 94 mm to reach 2.56 m. These data have a direct impact on livability. We find it a little more comfortable with an elbow width increased by 3 cm, while at the back we benefit from more room for the knees (5 cm extra). The trunk would be the largest in the category, according to Skoda – it all depends on the counting method – with 380 l, a gain of 50 l.

© David Lefevre – The Digital © David Lefevre – The Digital

This first overview allows us to discover a redesigned Skoda Fabia which is now dressed in LED or Full Led headlights as standard, 16 or 17 inch alloy rims with aero insert, but also a wider grille with a shield. front more marked. At the rear, the lights extend from the fenders to the trunk and the height of the car is lowered by 8 mm to peak at 1.45 m. This reduction in height, combined with the new design of the exterior mirrors, the reworked hood and active cooling shutters in the grille, lowered the Cx to 0.28, a record for the category. According to the manufacturer, the assembly would reduce drag and significantly lower fuel consumption and aerodynamic noise. We will come back to this point a little later.

© David Lefevre – The Digital

Under the austerity For its interior, Skoda has made a good styling effort with a much more modern dashboard. The colored strip which crosses the aerators and passes behind the central screen gives a modern touch to the whole, enhanced by LED mood lighting. The finishes are excellent, but we regret the misuse of hard plastics, even on the most upscale versions like the Style. The Fabia marks time on this point against a Clio, for example, but the audacity of the line allows to forget a historical austerity specific to the manufacturer.

© David Lefevre – The Digital

To avoid spoiling anything, the Skoda Fabia benefits from the Simply Clever solutions (optional), and we find with pleasure an umbrella hidden in the thickness of the driver’s door, portable trash cans in the front storm doors, a folding front backrest for load long items, smartphone storage pouches for passengers. Card holder, pen holder, coin purse and cup holder adorn the interior with various storage spaces. Ditto when you discover the multitude of nets available in the trunk, the bag holder or, better yet, the loading sill protections. Skoda clearly cares for its occupants, and while these solutions are undoubtedly not decisive in the act of purchase, they allow occupants to feel pampered.

© David Lefevre – The Digital

Full of techno This feeling will not be spoiled by the discovery of the 10.5-inch Digital Cockpit. In addition to several customization options (up to five displays), it offers good readability of driving information. Regarding readability, we salute the ergonomics of the steering wheel which falls well in hand, but also offers shortcut keys, as well as adjustment knobs allowing to navigate in different options or to increase the volume. To quibble, we will find these dials just a little too sensitive, and it is possible to accidentally disrupt the volume by operating the steering wheel during a niche, for example, but their handling remains instinctive. On the other hand, small black point about the ventilation adjustment which certainly offers a dual-zone temperature adjustment via physical knobs, but requires entering the menus of the central screen to adjust the power of said ventilation.



© David Lefevre – The Digital

However, this will not be too boring a step, because the 9.2-inch touch screen (optional) gives access to a fairly responsive, customizable and generally intuitive MIB 3 interface. The same is true for GPS navigation which allows precise guidance and quick access to addresses. We always appreciate the possibility of having the navigation offset from the central screen to the instrument cluster. This leaves room to access, for example, Android Auto. Smartlink connectivity with the smartphone can be wireless or via USB. The Fabia also has five USB-C ports, including one located in the interior mirror to charge a dashcam, for example. The infotainment system will also provide access to the radio, media, user manuals, audio settings, as well as vehicle personalization and driving aids.

© David Lefevre – The Digital

In this regard, the Fabia is not lacking. These include, among others, the detection of road signs, the assistant for changing and keeping in the lane, Front Assist for emergency braking or even an adaptive cruise control which allows semi-autonomous driving. Activation of the latter conventionally involves a switch to the left of the steering wheel and its handling is instinctive. Coupled with the DSG7 automatic gearbox, it allows very restful and safe driving on expressways. On the other hand, we will note a very intrusive maintenance in the lane if we trigger the flashing a little late. Once disconnected, it is reactivated on each restart. The Skoda Fabia also benefits from Park Assist which easily finds a parking space and is activated in one click. Alas, the image quality of the reversing camera is disappointing and clashes with the rest. Certain safety features, which are generally found on more high-end models, such as the fatigue detector which “analyzes” the behavior of the driver and can recommend a break, the blind spot warning, automatic lighting of the drivers. roadsides below 40 km / h at night or anti-multi-collision braking are also part of the panoply. In the end, all these features make the Skoda a city car richly endowed and pleasant to live in.

© David Lefevre – The Digital

A Fabia for everyone? This feeling is corroborated once on the road. We tried version 1.0 TSI EVO 110 hp in DSG7 and BVM6 gearbox (automatic and manual, therefore). This small three-cylinder is surprising, first of all because unlike many three cylinders which vibrate and can be a little too noisy in the towers, this one shows surprisingly quiet operation. In addition, its astonishing flexibility allows as well to wind on the couple to 50 km / h on the last report as to tickle the red zone on the intermediate reports. No sportiness here, but voluntary mechanics that are at ease on any type of road. Moreover, the chassis is in keeping with a very good compromise between comfort and driving precision. Certainly, the French do a little better, above all in terms of comfort, but we had 17-inch rims as an option. Below 2000 rpm, the response time of the turbo is however a little too marked, and when it is triggered lacks a bit of progressiveness, which can be annoying in the city. But the overall driving experience is satisfying and the Fabia enjoys a versatility that we never suspected.

© David Lefevre – The Digital

This driving pleasure is not marred by excessive consumption. On the contrary, the efforts made by the manufacturer in terms of engine efficiency, coupled with good management of the gearbox and perhaps even a little aerodynamics, since the manufacturer claims to gain at least 0.2 l per 100 km just with the management of intelligent cooling flaps, allowed us on a mixed route made up of town, small roads and expressways to obtain an average consumption of 5.5 l / 100 km. This seems to us to be a good result and would tend to confirm Skoda’s desire not to go on hybridization for the moment. According to the latter, this represents an additional cost which would not guarantee profitability for the moment and which would be reflected in the sale price. Therefore, Skoda questions the relevance of this technology as long as its three-cylinder meets the standards.

© David Lefevre – The Digital

It remains to be seen whether this new version of the Skoda Fabia will finally find its audience, knowing that the prices are now a little more salty, but that the equipment is to match. Still, this new Fabia is a very interesting proposition.

© David Lefevre – The Digital