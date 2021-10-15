Neymar boss size, Messi in trouble

While the PSG returns to Ligue 1 this evening against Angers at the Parc des Princes as part of the 10th day, another part of the PSG workforce were present on the South American lawns this night.

At 2:30 a.m., the Brazil of Neymar and Marquinhos (who started on the bench) met Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers in the South-Am zone. After being criticized in the last meeting, the Parisian number 10 was back and he let it be known. In a match with little time-out, the Brazilians will have managed to quickly find the way to the net. From the 10th minute Neymar achieves a magnificent control of the chest on an opening of Fred, feigns to erase the goalkeeper and cross strike which goes to the back of the cages. Very happy, the Rouge & Bleu celebrated their goal by doing a little dance with Paqueta. In the second half, he delivers two assists to help his teammates ensure a large success (4-1). Opta explains that Brazil remains on 22 successes in a row when Neymar scores. What an influence!





The media Globo judged the performance of the “Ney” by declaring: ” We found the Neymar of the time. He was trying to play the game from the start (…) he made the Uruguayan defense hell. He scored his 70th goal for the Seleção and was a decisive passer on Raphinha’s goal. Note: 8.5 / 10 “

Earlier in the night, Argentina of Messi, Paredes and Di Maria (all three holders) faced Peru. The Albiceleste wins on the smallest of scores thanks to a goal from Martinez (1-0). Messi was particularly targeted by the Peruvian defense which conceded 20 fouls! The number 30 of PSG was present in the Argentine game, but was tightened by his direct opponents while Di Maria for his part lacked efficiency in front of the cages. The media Olé rated the players and awarded the rating of 6/10 to Leandro Paredes : ” Firm in recovery, good positioning and precise and deep distribution in the axis of the ground. ” Same note for Angel Di Maria : ” He evolves as a left midfielder and lacks precision in the finish: he misses a cross, a volley at the entrance to the penalty area and another in front of the goal. A nice pass to Martinez which elicited a standing ovation. ” At last Leo messi was less well rated with only the rating of 5.5 / 10 : ” Not as active and inspired as against Uruguay. He fell back in the middle of the field to create play, he struggled to lose his balance in the last few meters until after Lautaro’s goal “