Neymar has fun with Brazil vs Uruguay in 2022 World Cup qualifying

Thiago Silva’s team, who celebrated their 101st selection, did so with class and panache by atomizing Uruguay (4-1), already corrected four days earlier by Argentina (0-3), and who is now fifth and a play-off in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
The Seleção, it continues its flawless (31 points out of 33). She especially enchanted the 13,000 supporters of Manaus, and the millions of Brazilians watching their TV, thanks to the carefree attitude of Raphinha, the mastery of the Fred-Fabinho duo, the high class of Paqueta and the inspirations of Neymar.
Neymar, waste but legs
The Parisian had waste (23 balls lost in total), but he had legs (7 successful dribbles out of 9) and composure when concluding with a powerful strike after a control of the chest oriented (1- 0, 9th), his 70th goal in 115 caps. Ten minutes later, after a nice number from Paqueta on the left side, Neymar saw his shot blocked by Muslera before it benefited Raphinha (2-0, 18th).
In the 58th, it is still the number 10 of PSG who will be at the origin of the goal of the former Rennais. Thrown into the depth, he calibrated his left foot to find the small net of Musrela (3-0, 58th). Already author of two assists against Venezuela (3-1) and with a double on the clock for his first start, the Leeds striker went as far as “Validate its place in the 23 for Qatar”, supported Brazilian commentators, seduced by “His enthusiasm which contaminated his teammates. “
Paqueta’s recital
This was the case for Lucas Paqueta, author of a masterful performance during which he was able to display all his panoply, between dribbling (4/4), small bridges, bright passes (90% success) and recovery in the opposing feet. Strangely, he gave up his place in the 60th minute, which did not please the spectators, who would have liked to see the Lyonnais longer on the lawn.
Despite his exit, Brazil continued to dominate the debates. The Uruguayan goalkeeper, helped by the clumsiness of Gabriel Jesus, increased the stops (9 in total) and avoided a more severe addition.
Luis Suarez only needed an attempt to find the loophole, on a nice free kick 20 meters (3-1, 76th). Neymar replied to his former Barca teammate and served a delicious pitted ball over Gabigol’s head. His brother-in-law could score his 4th goal in 14 caps (4-1, 84th) and finish as it should be the most accomplished match in Brazil since the start of the playoffs.