Neymar has fun with Brazil vs Uruguay in 2022 World Cup qualifying

In the 58th, it is still the number 10 of PSG who will be at the origin of the goal of the former Rennais. Thrown into the depth, he calibrated his left foot to find the small net of Musrela (3-0, 58th). Already author of two assists against Venezuela (3-1) and with a double on the clock for his first start, the Leeds striker went as far as “Validate its place in the 23 for Qatar”, supported Brazilian commentators, seduced by “His enthusiasm which contaminated his teammates. “



