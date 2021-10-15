Neymar on fire, Indian Wells, PSG, Ogier: The news on a set of October 15, 2021

What you missed between last night and this morning

1. Football – World Qualifications 2022: Neymar reassures with Brazil, Argentina ensures

There was only one answer possible to those who doubted his motivation, and that was on the pitch. Thursday night, in Manaus, Neymar scored a sublime goal and distilled two assists and Brazil flew to a resounding victory against Uruguay (4-1), with the passing of a double from Raphinha.

Neymar thrills Brazil, Argentina ensures

The Seleçao has thus taken a step closer to Qatar in these qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in the Am South zone.

Less domineering, Argentina’s Lionel Messi for his part continued his journey by beating Peru (1-0), in Buenos Aires. Behind the untouchable Brazil, the Albiceleste further consolidates its second place in the single pool with now eight points ahead of Ecuador which brought back a draw from Colombia (0-0).

2. Tennis – Masters 1000 Indian Wells: Dimitrov and Norrie and in the semi-finals

The Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, 28th in the world, made another spectacular comeback to qualify for the semi-finals of the American Masters 1000, losing the first set to Pole Hubert Hurkacz, 12th at ATP, before finding the sources for qualify after a battle of 2:37, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

Dimitrov overthrows Hurkacz for first semifinal at Indian Wells

Cameron Norrie, 26th in the world, had preceded him in the cast of the last four, dominating the Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, 15th in the world, 6-0, 6-2, whom he had already beaten at the last US Open.

Break balls saved and let happy, Dimitrov ended up overthrowing Hurkacz

3. Handball – Champions League: PSG reboosted

PSG dominated the Ukrainians of Zaporijie (40-32) during the 4th day, in Coubertin, thanks in particular to its Olympic champions Nikola Karabatic and Nedim Remili, who came into play in the 21st minute to boost their team, then hung (10 -10).

In the Group B standings, Paris move up to fourth place and can confidently look forward to the two shocks to come, in Barcelona on October 21 and Kielce on October 27.

PSG on display against HC Motor



Handball, Euroleague : ASVEL conceded to Astroballe its first defeat of the season against Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv (85-93), on the 4th day. The champion club of France is third behind the leader Barcelona, ​​who plays in Monaco this Friday at 7 p.m., and Milan.

Football – Women’s Champions League : OL continued their perfect run with a victory over the Portuguese Benfica Lisbon (5-0) at Décines-Charpieux.

Rugby : Cardiff Blues’ Welsh international full-back Hallam Amos will retire at the end of the season at 27 so he can focus on his medical career.

Athletics : Kenyan police arrested Emmanuel Rotich, then on the run, as part of the investigation into the murder of his wife, Agnes Tirop, fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics, stabbed Wednesday at her home.

Rugby, Pro D2 : Colomiers beat Bayonne (27-26) during the 7th day, at the Michel-Bendichou stadium.

Denmark, cobblestones of the North, Super Planche and Alpe d’Huez: Discover the map of the Tour 2022

What you shouldn't miss today

1. Football – Ligue 1: PSG must restart the machine

PSG opens the 10th day at 9 p.m. against Angers, at the Parc des Princes. Not only to prepare for the meeting in C1 that awaits him against Leipzig on Tuesday, but in order to forget his first defeat of the season, in Rennes.

In Paris, “South Americanization” is not all good

2. Tennis – Indian Wells: Tsitsipas and Zverev on the bridge

Continuation and end of the quarter-finals at 8 p.m. with Nikoloz Basilashvili – Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz – Alexander Zverev.

3. WRC – Rally Spain: Ogier on the road to glory

Sébastien Ogier (Toyota WRT) is driving south of Barcelona this morning to get closer to his eighth title, which he could secure on Sunday if he wins as well as the power stage, regardless of the result of his ultimate rival, his teammate Efynn Evans. Or score six points more than the Welshman.

The event is taking place for the first time since 2009 on asphalt, finally fair ground which will not penalize the French.

