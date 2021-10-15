Neymar’s notes after his show against Uruguay

Disappointing since the start of the season with PSG like Brazil, Neymar splashed his talent in the match against Uruguay last night. The Seleção won 4-1 with one goal and two assists from their number 10, who now has 70 national goals, just seven less than King Pelé. What reap the praises of the Brazilian press this morning.

Neymar’s ratings (out of 10) in the Brazilian press

GloboEsporte (8.5): it has activated the mode: ON! He looked to play from the start of the game. Sombrero, small bridge, he won several times and made the Uruguayan defense go through hell. He scored his 70th goal in the selection and took part in the action of Raphinha’s first goal (GloboEsporte forgot to mention that he was also a decisive passer on Raphinha’s second goal and that of Gabriel Barbosa, editor’s note).





UOL (9): From the start of the match, he showed he was ready. Very participatory, author of the first goal and involved in the three other Brazilian goals of the match.

Lance (8.5): The best Brazilian player on the pitch. After a poor performance against Colombia, he got back in the saddle and was a real conductor at the Arena da Amazônia. His performance earned him a goal and two assists. He is also involved in Raphinha’s first goal.

Note that the former Rennais Raphinha celebrated his first tenure with Brazil with a double and also collects very good marks in the Brazilian press of the day, as well as the Lyonnais Lucas Paqueta, credited with a 7.5 on 10 on GloboEsporte and UOL and a 7 on Lance !. Gerson (OM) and Marquinhos (PSG) did not play. The video summary and the goals of the match can be found here.