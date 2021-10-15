Niko Kovac (Monaco): “We are going to Lyon to win”

Niko Kovac (Monaco coach): “Lyon are a very big opponent. Last season, we fought three great battles against an OL who has since changed coaches with the arrival of Peter Bosz who I know well (both men have coached in the Bundesliga). I remember the first leg very well: we dominated, we had possession but, in the end, we lost heavily (4-1) because we had been punished against. We expect a big game in a stadium that will be full. I think we are very close with some teams behind PSG, and Lyon is one of them. As usual, we will go there to win the game.