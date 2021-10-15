Nintendo Switch Online: the additional pack will double the price of the basic subscription – teller report

It was therefore during the last Animal Crossing Direct, this Friday October, that we learned that the addition of the Additional Pack (according to the official name) to Nintendo Switch Online would therefore double the price of the annual subscription, the pushing from 19.99 euros to 39.99 euros. For those who missed the initial announcement, this extended version will provide access to a short list, but announced as scalable, of Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive titles, in addition to online play, and the NES and Super NES catalogs already. included in the classic subscription.





We also learned that it would allow players toAnimal Crossing: New Horizons to enjoy the DLC Happy Home Paradise at no cost other than the subscription. It will be sold alongside that at the high price of 24.99 euros. In addition, unlike the classic subscription which had a monthly commitment and payment option, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription with the Additional Pack only seems to be available for annual commitment.

The N64 and Mega Drive titles will benefit from on-the-fly backups like on NES and Super NES and can be played online for up to four people, as long as the original versions allow it (the trailer showed us in particular Mario tennis and Lylat Wars). Nintendo 64 emulation does not appear to be compatible with rewinding the action, however. Remember that for the moment, Nintendo has only announced fifteen games on each machine.