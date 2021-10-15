no sign of the “runoff” promised by Emmanuel Macron

According to a France Strategy report published on Thursday, the reforms have not had an effect on investment in particular, but have made it possible to increase dividends for the wealthiest, estimated at nine billion euros additional.

Replacing the wealth tax (ISF) by a tax on real estate wealth (IFI), and setting up a single flat-rate levy on capital income (PFU or “flat tax”), should push the most taxpayers easy to invest in the economy and to benefit, by trickle down effect, to all French people. Four years after this drop in taxes for the richest, has this “runoff” that Emmanuel Macron promised then just elected president taken place? No, according to a report released Thursday, October 14.

Even if the evaluation committee set up to study the effects of this reform = 1em warns that its results are only partial, “at this stage no effect has been identified on the investment, nor after 2013 (reform of the ‘taxation of dividends), nor after the 2018 reform, “said Cédric Audenis, deputy commissioner general at France Stratégie, during a presentation of the report to the press.

“Lack of retreat” pleads Bercy

The committee recognizes that household financial investment flows have increased sharply, as has corporate equity financing flows.

But “the observation of the major economic variables – growth, investment, flow of household financial investments, etc. – before and after the reforms is not sufficient to conclude on the real effect of these reforms”, he indicates in his opinion.

“There is still a lack of temporal hindsight to assess this type of effect”, which “take time to materialize”, in the economy, we qualify at Bercy, recalling that the report is based on data from 2018 and 2019 only. The ministry also underlines that due to lack of data available at this stage, the committee focused on companies whose shareholders benefited from the “flat tax”, that is to say “a single specific channel” of the potential impact of the reform. on investment.





Where is the money ?

One of the avenues that the committee now wants to explore is the use additional dividends paid since the reform by those who have benefited from it. “What did these households do with this money? Did they reinvest in the companies of the French productive fabric?” or elsewhere, asks Cédric Audenis.

Because this is one of the tangible effects of the reform, noted by the report: the return of dividends paid by companies, plus around 9 billion euros, to the level that was theirs before the 2013 reform and their integration. in the calculation of income tax. These payments had plunged between 2013 and 2017.

No drop in dividends in mid-cap companies

This increase in dividends has also proven to be very favorable to public finances, since it has reduced the cost of the reform to around 1.5 billion euros, against 5 billion anticipated. The report also confirms that the departures abroad of wealthy taxpayers have decreased and that returns have increased, even if it concerns “small numbers”, a few hundred households, out of 130,000 subject to the IFI.

This report, the third since 2018, also twists the neck to some criticisms leveled against the ISF, while some on the left are still calling for its recovery. According to his detractors, he pushed business leaders, especially mid-size companies (ETI), to pay themselves more dividends to pay their ISF. False, the report notes. The reform did not change the dividend policies of these companies.

No change either concerning the circulation of capital in companies

Similarly, the ISF was accused of freezing corporate governance, including transmissions. But “no effect of the abolition of the ISF seems to be detectable on the management of companies (…), or on the circulation of capital”, underlines the committee in its opinion.

“The first elements brought today go in the direction that it deserves a little less criticism (…) but we must remain cautious”, estimates Fabrice Lenglart, president of the committee. He recalls that the ISF did not perfectly meet its objectives, in particular on the level of tax paid by the richest households.