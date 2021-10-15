Nolwenn Leroy resentful of Laurent Baffie? The singer’s cash answer!

Small return, back a few years. It is September 23, 2017, and Laurent Baffie causes a real outcry by lifting Nolwenn Leroy’s skirt on the set of Hello Earthlings. Shocked, Internet users send dozens of complaints to the Superior Audiovisual Council, which ultimately commits no sanction against the comedian. “The CSA, by examining the sequence, took into account on the one hand, the clearly humorous and provocative context of the program and on the other hand, the guest’s statement minimizing the scope of this gesture “, could we read in a press release.

In April 2018, Laurent Baffie returned to this case. Without apologizing to those he may have offended, however, he admitted that his joke was in bad taste. “We all agree that this is not the best joke of my career. If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t do it again. […] It was neither done nor to be done, but it did not deserve this retribution“, he declared while for his part the winner of the second edition of Star Academy had never ceased to defend himself.





Nolwenn Leroy does the promotion for his “buddy” Laurent Baffie

A year after the events, Laurent Baffie and Nolwenn Leroy then found themselves on the set of Saturday Earthlings. Invited on the occasion of the release of her new album, Folk, the singer had still wanted to take revenge. And so it was dressed in a Scottish kilt that the comedian appeared on the air. “It was Nolwenn who asked me, I could not deny him this little pleasure“, he explained.

Thursday, October 14, 2021, Nolwenn Leroy has in any case proved that she did not hold it against Laurent Baffie for this incident. On her Instagram story, the companion of former tennis player Arnaud Clément posted the poster for the new show staged and written by the comedian. “My friend Laurent Baffie’s new show !!! Meet at the ten o’clock theater from October 16“, wrote the singer.

